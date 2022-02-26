Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Support Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly at Avril Lavigne Show

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox both showed their support for their rocker fiancés Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly by attending Avril Lavigne's concert. Learn more about the rocking night below.

By Emlyn Travis Feb 26, 2022 5:48 PMTags
ConcertsMegan FoxTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCelebritiesMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Supports Travis Barker at Machine Gun Kelly Concert

We're "feeling this" epic crossover!

On Friday, Feb. 25, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly both joined Avril Lavigne on stage at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood to celebrate the release of the "Sk8r Boi" singer's new album, Love Sux

Amongst those cheering them on? None other than the rockers' two fiancées: Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox

While the couples weren't pictured together at the event, which was part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series, they were both spotted showing off their own unique, punk rock style when arriving at the show.

For Kourtney and Travis, who got engaged in October, cool and casual was the name of the game. The reality star wore a black velvet dress while the Blink-182 rocker sported a white t-shirt, black jeans and black leather jacket covered in patches. 

Meanwhile, MGK and Megan kept their outfits fun and youthful. Showing off his freshly dyed pink hair—which he revealed earlier in the day on his Instagram Story—the "forget me too" singer wore a black crop top with pink lettering on it and skinny jeans. Sporting her hair in pigtails, Megan paired a mesh crop top with black pants and neon green nails.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Travis, who produced Avril's album, performed a couple tracks with her onstage while MGK joined her for live debut of their collab track "Bois Lie," which Travis later shared on his Instagram Story.

Backgrid/Getty Images

The Blink-182 drummer and MGK (real name Colson Baker) have not only worked together on Avril's latest record, but on the rapper-turned-rocker's 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall and his upcoming record Mainstream Sellout, and have become good pals in recent years.

Megan and Kourtney have become fast friends too, posing for a SKIMS photoshoot together and notoriously calling Travis and MGK their "future baby daddies" ahead of their 2021 VMAs performance. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Name Revealed

2

Tom Brady's Post-NFL Gig Is Totally Unexpected

3

Michael Madsen Arrested For Trespassing One Month After Son's Death

4

Love Is Blind's Danielle, Iyanna & Deepti Reunite in Las Vegas

5
Exclusive

Blake Lively's Fitness Routine Revealed

Latest News

Watch Billie Eilish & Seth Meyers Fangirl Over Daniel Craig

Prince George Makes Surprise Appearance at Rugby Match With Parents

Shaun White Passes on Love Advice to Heartbroken Fan

See Where Your Favorite Stars Will Be Sitting at the 2022 SAG Awards

Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Support Their Fiancés at LA Concert

Exclusive

8 Black TV Superheroes Reflect on What Their Characters Mean to Them

Tory Burch Private Sale: Prices as Low as $39 on These 24 Finds