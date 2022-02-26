Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Support Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly at Avril Lavigne Show

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Supports Travis Barker at Machine Gun Kelly Concert

We're "feeling this" epic crossover!

On Friday, Feb. 25, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly both joined Avril Lavigne on stage at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood to celebrate the release of the "Sk8r Boi" singer's new album, Love Sux.

Amongst those cheering them on? None other than the rockers' two fiancées: Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox.

While the couples weren't pictured together at the event, which was part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series, they were both spotted showing off their own unique, punk rock style when arriving at the show.

For Kourtney and Travis, who got engaged in October, cool and casual was the name of the game. The reality star wore a black velvet dress while the Blink-182 rocker sported a white t-shirt, black jeans and black leather jacket covered in patches.

Meanwhile, MGK and Megan kept their outfits fun and youthful. Showing off his freshly dyed pink hair—which he revealed earlier in the day on his Instagram Story—the "forget me too" singer wore a black crop top with pink lettering on it and skinny jeans. Sporting her hair in pigtails, Megan paired a mesh crop top with black pants and neon green nails.