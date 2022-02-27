Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Shares Her Favorite Amazon Products & Some Designer Dupes

We included these products chosen by Chrishell Stause because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Chrishell is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Selling Sunset cast member Chrishell Stause is a successful reality TV star and real estate agent, but that hasn't stopped her from searching for affordable finds on Amazon. during a recent live session, she even shared some budget-friendly dupes, remarking, "I don't care how successful I am, I love a good dupe. Why spend more if you don't have to?" That's a sentiment that many of us can get on board with.
The Netflix star also admitted, "I have a little bit of a problem with Amazon. I'm constantly ordering." Same here, Chrishell. If you want to know about the beauty products, home essentials, and snacks that Chrishell always has in stock, keep on scrolling to learn about her Amazon favorites.
TL;DR: Here are the most-loved items from Chrishell's picks.
1. Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects- 44,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
2. Nespresso Capsules- 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
3. Beautyblender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge- 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
4. One Protein Bars, S'mores Flavor- 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
5. Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville- 8,200+ Amazon reviews
6. Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Hair Mask- 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
7. Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup- 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
8. iWALK Portable Charger- 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews
9. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug- App Controlled Heated Coffee Mug- 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
e.l.f. Cosmetics Contouring Blush & Bronzing Powder
"This is the blush I use. I love it. As someone who has gotten their makeup done a bunch of times professionally, and then [other times] I'm basically trying to copy what they do. Sometimes professional makeup artists will show me the dupes. You'll notice that this looks very similar to NARS. It's way less than half the price and it does the exact same thing for me. I love this because it's a perfect dupe for a way more expensive brand. It's easy to use and you can throw it in your bag."
Kitsch Eco-Friendly Nylon Hair Elastics- 20 Count
"I love these hair ties because this material, for me, I hate when things are too tight on my hair. I like these because they're just so soft to pull your hair back. It doesn't hurt at all. I love these. I always have these on my arm."
These also come in black.
Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Hair Mask
"This is a hair product that I always use. It's important that I take care of my hair because I overstyle it a lot. I do try to take care of my hair because it's so overworked. This is one of my favorite masks. It's intensely hydrating. I always travel with this. I love this. It smells amazing. That's one of my favorites."
This hair mask has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
"If you follow me on Instagram, you definitely know about this. I have sworn by this makeup forever. This is Estee Lauder Double Wear. When I'm filming, I need this for the full coverage. It doesn't move. It's the kind of makeup that's not going anywhere."
This foundation has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30
"If I'm in the mode where I'm running around and I'm not filming and I want a little coverage, I will use this tinted moisturizer. It has sunscreen in it. I really love this. It's a really good product for just a regular day. It's really easy to throw on."
Beautyblender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge
"The Beautyblender makes it easy to apply makeup. You get it wet right before you put foundation on." This sponge has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iWALK Portable Charger
"This is one of my favorite things. I'm obsessed with this because I'm always on the run. If you've seen Selling Sunset, you know we're always running around. My phone battery is always a little bit dying. This is a mobile charger. I like to keep it with me. It's small, so I can fit in my purse. It gives me a little extra charge without being connected to a wall outlet. I love this thing."
This has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in four colors.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug- App Controlled Heated Coffee Mug
"I love this so much. It's a magical little disc that looks like a coaster. This keeps your coffee warm. You can connect it and it's always warm for a long time. I love this because it's a product that's thinking a step ahead."
This mug also comes in white and grey. It has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nespresso Capsules VertuoLine- 30 Pods
"What I'm drinking inside the cup is from the Nespresso pods. They have all different flavors. I love these because they're quick and easy. I use this every single morning. The hazelnut is my favorite. The vanilla is really good too."
These pods have 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Breville BNV220CRO Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine
Chrishell makes her Nespresso coffee using the Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville.
This has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
One Protein Bars, Smores Flavor- 12 Pack
"This is one of my favorite morning breakfast bars. I love it. It tastes like a candy bar. It has a bunch of protein in it and not a lot of sugar. It's one of my go-to's in the morning because I'm busy sometimes running out the door. I love these to grab."
This has 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
"I use Crest White Strips. I'm asked about this all the time. I don't go and get them whitened. I have sensitive gums. I just use this. It works amazing. I do it at home. This works for me. I love it. It's quick and easy."
These white strips have 44,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work by Chrishell Stause
"I'm so excited that so many of you guys have been ordering my book Under Construction and letting me know your feedback on it. It really means so much to me. Obviously, you can get this on Amazon. It also makes a good gift."
Nature Gnaws Thin Bully Sticks for Small Dogs- Simple Long Lasting Dog Chew Treats
"This is Gracie's favorite product. She loves this so much. These are her special treats. These are her favorite favorite favorite. I have to have them on hand all the time."
Ardell False Eyelashes Multipack Knot-Free Individuals
"This are the lashes I put on. I absolutely love them. I'm always ordering. They come in all different sizes and I blend a few different sizes. These are better than using one big strip, which is really bold. I use these individual lashes every day for a bit of pop, which I love."
These have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ouai Super Dry Shampoo
"I don't wash my hair every day. On in-between days, I use this dry shampoo. I just like this one because it's a stronger one. It doesn't leave a white cast though."
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Dragon Fruit with Acai Extracts + Avocado Oil
"You probably already know about Honest Beauty, which I love. It's all clean products. They don't test on animals. I love this tinted lip balm. It has a color and it's moisturizing. Jessica Alba started this. I love the Dragonfruit color. They also have more neutral colors. I love this brand. It feels really good on my lips."
This lip balm has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
La Jolie Muse Rose Noir & Oud Scented Candle
"I love pink. This is my favorite candle. It's a good dupe. I don't care how successful I am, I love a good dupe. Why spend more if you don't have to? I love this smell. This rose noir. I've given this as gifts. I love the smell of this candle. It smells so heavenly. And, of course, it's pink and cute."
This candle has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cape Robbin Ada Sexy Stiletto High Heels
Chrishell included these heels in her Amazon recommendations. They also come in yellow, nude, cork, tan, red, and rose gold.
