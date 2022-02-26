Andrew Garfield Reacts to Dylan O'Brien's Viral Social Network Impression

Who played Mark Zuckerberg's best friend better? Andrew Garfield seems to think it wasn't him.
The Tick Tick... Boom! star joked in a BBC Radio 1 interview that he found Dylan O'Brien's impression of his iconic scene in The Social Network superior to his own performance in the 2010 movie.
In May 2020, Dylan give his best impression of Andrew playing character Eduardo Saverin in a parody video of one memorable scene, in which Eduardo confronts Mark about diluting his Facebook shares.
In response to being asked if he believes he was "outgunned and outshot by Dylan," Andrew responded with a smile on his face and said the look-alike was "just as good, if not better."
He added, "And handsomer."
The viral video was created by friends Sarah Ramos and Dylan towards the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two coincidentally met through Max Minghella of The Social Network, who introduced the idea of reenacting movies while in quarantine, according to Insider.
The video of Sarah taking Jesse Eisenberg's role as Mark opposite Dylan for the scene went viral in May 2020 after Sarah posted it to her Twitter. Their balance of comedy and drama in the computer-smashing scene caught the eyes of fans and celebrities alike.
"I love him," Andrew said in his latest interview. "I think he's so talented and I thought that was very very cool."
At the time the parody went viral, Andrew texted Lin-Manuel Miranda saying that they "MURDERED it," according to Lin.
The Amazing Spider-Man actor originally took on the role in 2010. It was one of his first big films, with only five other features films under his belt at the time. By the end of filming the Aaron Sorkin film about the creator of Facebook, he said both himself and Jesse were insecure about the final product at first.
"I remember me and Jesse went to the premier and we were so riddled with neurosis and I think we were just feed off of each other's neurosis," he said. "I think we just got exponentially more neurotic just by being in the same company as each other."
To his surprise at the time, it was well received.
Andrew admitted, "I definitely came around to love it."
Since The Social Network, Andrew went on to work on various film and theater projects. Now, he is preparing to make his true crime debut as Pyre in the FX mini-series Under the Banner of Heaven alongside Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones.