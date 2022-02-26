Tory Burch Private Sale: Prices as Low as $39 on These 24 Must-Have Finds

Ssshhh! It's a secret sale, but we have all the info you need to score these unbelievable Tory Burch deals.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 26, 2022 3:00 PMTags
E-comm: Tory Burch Private Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hey fashionistas, do you want to know a secret? Of course, you do. There is a private sale happening at Tory Burch right now. That means there are some unbelievable deals on Tory Burch bags, shoes, accessories, activewear, swimsuits, and more must-have items for a very limited time. From classic styles that are keep-forever pieces to on-trend pieces, Tory Burch always has something to offer, no matter what you're looking for. 

Unfortunately, a Tory Burch sale does not happen very often. That's why you need to jump on these deals while you can. Here are our must-shop finds. Hurry up before they sell out!

Tory Burch Printed Underwire Bikini Top & Printed Hipster Bikini Bottom

This bikini is timeless. Navy with white polka dots will never go out of style ever. 

$128
$49
Top
$98
$39
Bottom

Tory Burch Color-Block Racerback Bra & Super High-rise Weightless Color-Block Leggings

This sports bra provides a medium level of support. It's made from ultra-lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric. You can pair it with the matching color-block leggings to complete the set. Both the bra and the leggings come in three different color combinations.

$98
$49
Bra
$148
$89
Leggings

Tory Burch Kira Embellished Phone Ring

This phone ring is gorgeous and it's functional. A phone stand has never looked so chic.

$98
$69
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Skinny Double T Belt

This skinny belt has the iconic Tory Burch "T" logo. You can wear it at the hip or on your waist. It also comes in black, white, and navy.

$128
$79
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Selby Scarf Sandal

These black and white sandals are such a steal at this price point.

$248
$79
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Classic Court Sneaker

These tennis shoes are incredibly comfortable and vintage-inspired.

 

$198
$89
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Satin Slingback Pump

There's nothing mellow about these yellow slingbacks.

$89
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Cotton Poplin Shirt

This top is a timeless piece that transcends seasons. You can easily style this to wear all year long.

$228
$99
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Boot-cut Denim Pant

These are a classic pair of jeans with a bit of an edge thanks to the raw hem details at the legs.

$198
$99
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Thong Welt

These are sandals you can wear casually or for a nice outing with friends.

$228
$99
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Corduroy Button-fly Jean

These corduroy pants are incredibly flattering and they pair so well with so many tops you already have in your closet.

$198
$99
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Cropped Denim Pant

Wide leg denim is so in right now. It's both timeless and trendy.

$298
$119
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Color-Block Madeline Cardigan

This cardigan is so polished with the contrast trim and Tory Burch logo buttons.

$248
$119
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Skinny Embellished Logo Belt

This skinny black belt is embellished with pave crystals. 

$198
$139
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Kira Striped Round Sunglasses

Evoke classic Hollywood glamour when you wear these round sunglasses

$215
$139
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Tory Charm Shearling Mule

Your feet will thank you if you buy these shearling mules, which are available in two colors.

$328
$149
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

You haven't lived until you've worn Tory Burch sandals. These are chic, timeless, and oh-so-comfortable.

 

$228
$169
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Chelsea Boot

These are comfortable and super versatile boots.

$378
$169
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Double T Shearling Slide

It doesn't get more cozy than these shearling slides, which are available in three different colors.

$238
$169
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Lila Calf Hair Knee Boot

These are not your average boots. They definitely stand out, but the black and white pattern means that they easily match with the rest of your wardrobe.

$628
$249
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Ella Brocade Mini Puffer Tote

Who says puffers are only for winter? This puffer tote is a year-round staple, especially with this beautiful pink, floral fabric.

$378
$259
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

This bright orange is the perfect pop of color for any ensemble.

$528
$359
Tory Burch

If you're looking for more great deals, check out these offers:

