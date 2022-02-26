Blake Lively's Trainer Shared Her Fitness Routine and It's Filled With Secrets We All Can Use

Watch : Blake Lively TURNS HEADS in Plunging Purple Suit

You have the same amount of hours in the day as Blake Lively—and yes, that means you can work out like her.

While the star of A Simple Favor has always stunned on the red carpet, we couldn't help but notice how strong and confident she has looked in her latest appearances. Whether it was rocking a plunging purple jumpsuit at the Broadway opening of The Music Man or donning an icy blue bra and skirt set at New York Fashion Week, the 34-year-old has basically turned the red carpet into her personal runway, with her best friend and model Gigi Hadid even commenting on one of her Instagram pics, "Hawtest."

While Lively's fit frame is undoubtedly aspirational, it's also somewhat attainable if you are willing to commit, swears her longtime trainer Don Saladino.

In an interview with E! News, Saladino—who's also guided Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds, Marvel superhero Sebastian Stan and Anne Hathaway, among other stars—revealed why Lively looks "so fantastic" as of late.