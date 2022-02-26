Adam Levine's New Mustache Will Have You V Shocked

Adam Levine's new 'stache is making it "harder to breathe" for fans.
On Friday, Feb. 25, the Maroon 5 singer was spotted out in Miami rocking a bold mustache after being seen out and about in a full beard in recent days.
While Adam often embraces a scruffy aesthetic, this time he rocked a mustache along with a white tee and a pink baseball hat with the name of his tequila brand, Calirosa, printed over the front. (Nearly six years ago, he showed off a similar facial hair style on Instagram with the caption "Creep.")
He shared his new look on Instagram Friday, Feb. 25, in a photo with his wife Behati Prinsloo Levine while promoting their Calirosa drinks. He captioned the moment, "Let's Ride." Fans were quick to dub them a "HOT COUPLE," with another user noting that they're "giving the vampire diaries" with their fierce poses.
Adam also posted a video of himself and Behati from the Food Network's South Beach Wine and Food Festival, where you can see him in action with the new fresh mustache.
In the video, Behati thanked the crowd for featuring their tequila at the festival. Adam decided to quiet down the crowd by shouting in a commanding deep voice, "My wife's talking, alright," bringing out a laugh from everyone in the room.
Adam has been changing his look quite a bit recently. However, instead of mixing up his facial hair, he's been adding some ink to his skin.
In October 2021, the "She Will Be Loved" singer shared a new butterfly tattoo on his neck. The tattoo covering his Adam's apple showed a detailed butterfly landing on a spiderweb that stretched from his chest to the beginning of his beard.
He wrote at the time, "Wise man once said…"when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…" his name was @nathan_kostechko."
Nathan Kostechko, Adam's tattoo artist, also shared the final inked look on his Instagram as well saying, "@adamlevine really went for it on this one."
The tatted 42-year-old artist also grabbed fans' attention when Behati posted a photo to her Instagram story of Adam with a bold rose tattoo on the side of his face in November 2021. However, he was quick to set the record straight and shared that it was fake.
"This message is for my mother. I do not have a tattoo on my face," he said in an Instagram Story video, tracing the bare, left side of his face to demonstrate.