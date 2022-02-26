Adam Levine's New Mustache Will Have You V Shocked

Watch : Adam Levine Debuts New Must-See Face Tattoo

Adam Levine's new 'stache is making it "harder to breathe" for fans.

On Friday, Feb. 25, the Maroon 5 singer was spotted out in Miami rocking a bold mustache after being seen out and about in a full beard in recent days.

While Adam often embraces a scruffy aesthetic, this time he rocked a mustache along with a white tee and a pink baseball hat with the name of his tequila brand, Calirosa, printed over the front. (Nearly six years ago, he showed off a similar facial hair style on Instagram with the caption "Creep.")

He shared his new look on Instagram Friday, Feb. 25, in a photo with his wife Behati Prinsloo Levine while promoting their Calirosa drinks. He captioned the moment, "Let's Ride." Fans were quick to dub them a "HOT COUPLE," with another user noting that they're "giving the vampire diaries" with their fierce poses.

Adam also posted a video of himself and Behati from the Food Network's South Beach Wine and Food Festival, where you can see him in action with the new fresh mustache.