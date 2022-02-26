You’ll “Have Some Splainin’ to Do” After You Shop Our I Love Lucy Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I Love Lucy is just one of those timeless shows that will never get old. If you adore the show, there's no "splainin' to do" because you're far from the only one. From the chocolate factory scene to the Vitameatavegamin commercial to the grape stomping, it's a truly iconic series that will live on in pop culture forever and ever. Lucy Ricardo begging her husband Ricky Ricardo to put her in the show will never get old. Ricky didn't want Lucy to get into show business, but her real-life counterpart Lucille Ball is a Hollywood legend.
If you love Lucy (pun intended), this is the ultimate gift guide full of home goods, clothes, decor, and more that the true I Love Lucy fans will appreciate.
Kella Milla Retro 50's Polka Dot Apron
You will feel just like Lucy wearing this retro-style apron in your kitchen.
Lucy Planter
Why use a standard planter when you can put your favorite flowers in this adorable Lucy-inspired planter instead? It's just way too cute to pass up.
I Love Lucy, Loving Lucy: Coloring & Activity Book
If you are looking for a fun way to unwind, get an I Love Lucy coloring book.
I Love Lucy Tea Towel Set
This tea towel set is a classy addition to your kitchen or bathroom. Your pop culturally literate guests will appreciate these decorative accents.
20oz Stainless I Love Lucy Inspired Tumbler
If you want to make sure you're on top of your water consumption, sip from an l Love Lucy tumbler to bring some fun to your day.
Got Some Splanin' Pencil Set
These red pencils are decorated with iconic catchphrases from the show. These make note-taking way more enjoyable.
TV Pioneer Throw Pillow
Whether you watch the show from your show or the bed, this pillow is the perfect decorative accent for that TV-viewing experience.
I Love Lucy Mug W/ Spoon - I Don't Do Mornings
If mornings aren't your thing, at least you can get a laugh with this mug and the included stirring spoon.
I'm Watching I Love Lucy Socks
Your roomie will know you're in the binge watching zone when you have these socks on.
Pretty Vintage Lucy For Happy Peppy People T-Shirt
Name a more iconic fictional commercial. I'll wait. The Vitameatavegamin ad is nothing short of legendary and you need this shirt in your life to honor that moment.
I Love Lucy Be Strong Be Brave Be Humble Be Badass Framed Canvas
This sign serves double duty as a decorative accent and inspiration for your home or office.
You're the Lucy to my Ricky Coffee Mug Set
This is a fun mug set for any couple who enjoys watching I Love Lucy together.
I Love Lucy Socks
You can't have too many pairs of I Love Lucy-inspired socks.
I Love Lucy Quotes Quilt Blanket
Get cozy while you watch the series with this quilted blanket adorned with iconic I Love Lucy moments.
Lucy Ethel Mug
If you and your bestie adore the show, you need this BFF mug set.
I Love Lucy T-Shirt
This shirt is simple, yet iconic with all of the characters' names.
I Love Lucy Inspired Custom Wine Tumbler
If wine is your drink of choice and you're a fan of I Love Lucy, this tumbler cup was made for you.
I Love Lucy 1.5 Shot Glasses- Set of 3
Use these handmade shot glasses to enjoy your beverage of choice... even if it's Vitameatavegamin.
I Love Lucy Inspired Dress- Girl's Blue and White Polka Dot Dress
This would be adorable on the mini I Love Lucy fan in your life.
Lucy and Ethel Wine Tumblers- Set of 2
These Lucy and Ethel-inspired BFF tumblers are available in 15 colors. These are perfect for your favorite beverage and a great gift pick.
CafePress I Love Lucy: Logo Tote Bag
A canvas bag is always a useful purchase and this one is thematic for all of the Lucy fans.
I Love Lucy Lucille Ball Resin Xmas Ornament
Add this Lucy ornament to your tree this Christmas.
Midsouth Products I Love Lucy Wallet With Collage
If you've been looking for a new wallet, this is a colorful option for the Lucy Ricardo fans out there.
