The MixtapE! Presents Tyga, Joshua Bassett, Kygo and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

More times than not, new music is always worth the wait.

On Feb. 25, Tyga finally gave fans a taste of his upcoming album with the release of his new single "Freaky Deaky." And for the special occasion, the rapper didn't do it alone. He brought along Doja Cat to create a banger for the weekend.

"She's a true artist," Tyga told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "I think we see that from her outfits, her Lives, her TikToks, but that's what makes her her and she's a real true artist and that's what I appreciate about her...Working with her is real easy."