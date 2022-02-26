The MixtapE! Presents Tyga, Joshua Bassett, Kygo and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
More times than not, new music is always worth the wait.
On Feb. 25, Tyga finally gave fans a taste of his upcoming album with the release of his new single "Freaky Deaky." And for the special occasion, the rapper didn't do it alone. He brought along Doja Cat to create a banger for the weekend.
"She's a true artist," Tyga told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "I think we see that from her outfits, her Lives, her TikToks, but that's what makes her her and she's a real true artist and that's what I appreciate about her...Working with her is real easy."
In addition to Tyga, fans are being treated to a true dance anthem from Kygo and an inspirational track from Tauren Wells. Keep scrolling for your official weekend playlist.
Kygo feat. DNCE—"Dancing Feet"
Headed to a party this weekend? Make sure this vibrant, funk-fueled collaboration is on the DJ's playlist. The track serves as the first taste of new music from Kygo this year. As for DNCE, we haven't heard fresh stuff since 2018. Welcome back!
Tyga feat. Doja Cat—"Freaky Deaky"
A brand-new single means we're one step closer to a brand-new Tyga album. "I think from where I'm trying to take it, what the new album sounds like sonically, I feel like this was the right lead single," he explained to Zane on Apple Music 1. "And with Doja, she's killing it right now. I'm about 80 percent done with the album. Hopefully...probably sometime early summer, I'm thinking."
Tauren Wells feat. Aaron Cole—"Fake It"
The 10-time Grammy nominee brings an upbeat, infectious track that celebrates the joy that comes from being loved as you are, freed from any need to fake it. "Although the season is changing in my life, ministry and professionally, my prayer isn't…that God would use these melodies, lyrics and rhythms to encourage, uplift and bring joy to you and others all over the world," Tauren wrote on Instagram. "The ultimate aim for this song and the album to follow is to lift the name of Jesus. Annnnnnddddd we're gonna have a party while we do it."
Blossoms—"Ode to NYC"
In a time where traveling still isn't too commonplace, allow this British indie band to take you on a whirlwind adventure through the Big Apple with their latest jaunty rock hit "Ode To NYC." According to lead singer Tom Ogden, the feel-good, sun-drenched single is "a love letter" to both his wife Katie Donovan and NYC as its lyrics imagine "running around the city" and taking in all its breath-taking sights. Whether that's the "kaleidoscope of color" that is Times Square or "Washington Square Park at sunset," one listen to this track and you'll definitely "fall in love with New York City" no matter where you are in the world.
Nessa Barrett—"Dying on the Inside"
In one of her most personal songs to date, the breakout artist opens up about her eating disorder in a vulnerable new track. "The first time I heard ‘Dying on the Inside,' I burst into tears," she said in a statement. "I couldn't stop crying. It is one of the most honest songs that I've ever made."
Joshua Bassett—"Doppelgänger"
The 21-year-old's first new track of the year shows him in a contemplative mood, laying his heart to bare. "The song poured out of me immediately after seeing someone who I thought was my ex at a coffee shop," Joshua said in a statement. "Sucker punched in the heart, I realized I'm not quite as over them as I thought, and that no one, not even a look-alike, could ever take their place."
Drew Green—"Good Ol' Man"
The rising country singer puts the focus on being a good family man in his latest track. "We wrote this song when I was new at being a father," Drew shared in a statement. "When we came up with the line 'good ol' boy, trying to be a good ol' man,' it really stood out. It was such a moment for me. This is my son's and my song and I hope people get that feeling when they hear it."
Dylan Marlowe—"When I Look Back"
In between touring with Dylan Scott, the rising country artist made time to release a track that is sure to get you dancing in your cowboy boots. "This song has already had a hell of a journey and wasn't supposed to be released this fast," he said in a statement. "People immediately connected with it on TikTok and that is the biggest thing for me to see people connect like that. So that was a green light for me it was time to get it out there."
Happy listening!