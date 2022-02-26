See Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Debut New Romance on the Red Carpet

Max Ehrich has a new lady in his life.
A source close to the 30-year-old actor confirms to E! News that Max is dating actress Yamila Saud after they stepped out together at the Feb. 24 premiere of Hulu's The Dropout in Los Angeles.
On Feb. 25, the Young and the Restless alum took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and the Hypersomnia star on the red carpet. While the post seemed inconspicuous at first, Max raised eyebrows when his companion commented with emojis of a red heart and flames, prompting him to respond with twin hearts of his own.
What's more, Yamila was photographed giving Max a kiss on the check at the event and later posted snaps of the PDA on her own Instagram page. Continuing their cryptic convo, she re-shared her post on her Instagram Story alongside another romantic emoji, while Max dropped a second set of twin hearts in her comments section.
The flirty exchange comes more than a year after Max and Demi Lovato ended their engagement in September 2020 amid reports that the pop star's family and friends didn't approve of the relationship. At the time, Max claimed he had found out about the split through social media, though a source told E! News that "Demi did tell him beforehand."
Although he later appeared to have moved on from the breakup by stepping out with American Idol alum Sonika Vaid, he accused his ex of "exploiting our breakup for clout" when Demi poked fun at their short-lived engagement during the 2020 People's Choice Awards.
"Stop talking about me on award shows," Max wrote on Instagram after the ceremony. "Thanks."
Demi previously said that the broken engagement started a self-exploration journey into sexuality that eventually led them to come out as non-binary.
Calling the breakup "probably the best thing that's happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself," they explained, "When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self."
Demi added, "And yeah, it was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today."