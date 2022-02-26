Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Love Story Is a Team Effort

Watch : Tom Brady Talks Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Not a year has gone by since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen tied the knot in 2009 that he hasn't credited her with being the glue that's held their family together while his focus was more often than not trained on the football field.

Or at least no year should have gone by without him saying that.

"You know, we find time to spend together," Brady told GQ, just months into their marriage, of his then-pregnant wife. "But Gisele understands the job requirements. I get some time with her on my day off, Tuesday, and then Wednesday, Thursday, Friday nights. Probably after wins I'm more with her. After losses, I don't think much of anything other than the game. This morning at breakfast, for instance, I was talking to her, but I just wasn't there."

True, she did willingly sign up to be his other half, aware of the circumstances, and they've lived a pretty lovely life in the interim.

But at last, just in time for their 13th wedding anniversary Feb. 26, Bündchen got the gift she'd been hoping for: her husband's undivided attention.