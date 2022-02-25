Get Ready to Return to the Highlands With a New Outlander Prequel Series

Watch : Exclusive: "Outlander" Deleted Scene

Ready to head back to the Highlands? Well, we sure are.

On Feb. 25, it was reported that an Outlander prequel series is in development at Starz. According to Variety, the original series' executive producer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will return to write and executive produce. E! News reached out to Starz, but they had no comment.

Though the plot details have not yet been revealed, Outlander's Ronald D. Moore will also executive produce the series along with Maril Davis.

Outlander, which premiered in 2014 and is based on Diana Gabaldon's fantasy romance novels, follows an English combat nurse from 1945 named Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743.

This news follows Gabaldon's recent Facebook post, teasing that she is working on a prequel series about Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, the parents of Outlander's Jamie Fraser.

"It is only a line," she said, "but I think it's possibly the first line of the book."