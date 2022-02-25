See Kendall Jenner's Red Hot Hair Transformation on the Runway

Watch : Inside Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's New Year's Getaway

Kendall Jenner's new look is red hot.

Kendall was seen walking the runway for Prada's runway event during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. The 818 Tequila founder brought her usual supermodel strut em — but one thing that was noticeably different? Her new hair color!

Kendall embraced a ginger hair color, slicked back in a heavily gelled updo to complete her other-worldly aesthetic. Pairing her fiery hair with cooler tones, she wore a silver see-through skirt, gray Mary Jane heels and a navy belted puffer jacket with blue feathers adorned on her shoulders. Kendall's makeup, done by Pat McGrath, featured a minimal and clean base with a dewy finish.

While Kendall hasn't confirmed if the transformation is here to stay, the model has showed off her new ‘do to her Instagram feed twice now. On Friday, Kendall posted an Instagram carousel with clips from her runway ready look, including a selfie backstage with the futuristic hair style.

On Feb. 24, Kendall posted a few pictures from her cover shoot for i-D's Spring 2022 The Out Of Body Issue. In one of the stunning shots, Kendall's ginger locks peeked through a black cowboy hat paired with her pink ensemble.

During her interview, Kendall noted that while in the past she had to let someone else portray her "in the way that they wanted to for an editorial or a campaign or commercial," she is "taking that control back" in some ways.