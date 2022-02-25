Hayden Panettiere Clarifies That Her Daughter Kaya Is "Safe" Amid Ukraine Invasion

Amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Hayden Panettiere has confirmed that her daughter Kaya is out of harm's way.
The Heroes actress' 7-year-old daughter typically lives with her dad, Hayden's ex Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine. When a fan shared their concern over Kaya's safety in a comment on Hayden's Instagram on Friday, Feb. 25, the actress replied, "She's safe and not in the Ukraine."
In an Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 24, Hayden's ex stated that he was currently located in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, where he said, "European way of life is under threat, the freedom of peoples to make their own decisions is under threat and so is democracy."
In addition to showing support for Wladimir's comments by posting them onto her Instagram Story on Friday, the Nashville actress also shared her own thoughts about the Ukraine crisis on Instagram, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions "an absolute disgrace."
"This horrific moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that in this day and age, in year 2022, it's okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take whatever they please," she wrote. "I'm praying for my family and friends there and everyone who's fighting."
The actress continued, "I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting with you! For now, I ask for those of us who can't be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy."