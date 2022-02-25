Pregnant Rihanna Turns Heads at Milan Fashion Week With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna pulled up to the 2022 Milan Fashion Week with a fresh 'fit, showing off her baby bump in typical RiRi fashion. Check out her latest attention-grabbing appearance.

By Steven Vargas Feb 25, 2022 10:23 PMTags
MusicRihannaFashion WeekCouplesCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna Says Her Pregnancy Was HARD to Keep Secret

Pregnancy, but make it fashion.

Rihanna showed off her baby bump at Milan Fashion Week, stealing the show as always and proving her first child is already killing the fashion game. The Fenty mogul attended the Gucci show with boyfriend and soon-to-be father A$AP Rocky on Friday, Feb. 25.

Rihanna arrived in a black leather crop top, purple fur coat and reflective headpiece that draped down her shoulders, while revealing her bare baby bump. She accessorized with a Raymond Estate Cross around her neck—the statement piece topped it all off with tanzanite and aquamarine gems.

By her side during the show, A$AP sported an all black look with bright orange Adidas gloves.

Other celebrities in attendance of Milan Fashion Week this month included Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia, as well as Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox.

Since Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy with her first baby on Jan. 31, the 33-year-old singer has continually given fans a look at her flawless maternity style, showing how to make motherhood stylish for any occasion.

read
Rihanna Shows Off Her Team Spirit With Latest Maternity Look

In her pregnancy announcement post on Instagram, she shared photos of her maternity shoot where she wore a pink jacket with her bare bump showing through, saying it's "how the gang pulled up to black history month."

She later embraced an oversized brown puffer coat while shopping at Ulta Beauty, captioning the sartorial serve, "me carrying around all my secrets."

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci

Trending Stories

1

Go Inside Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan's Babymoon Getaway

2

Michael Madsen Arrested For Trespassing One Month After Son's Death

3

RHOP's Mia Thornton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

More recently, she showcased her sporty side in a New York Mets T-shirt that she wore on her way to dinner in New York City on Feb. 18.

For more of Rihanna's pregnancy style, keep scrolling...

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci
So Chic

Rihanna and her man attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. 

#1 Fan

While grabbing a bite to eat in New York City with A$AP Rocky and her brother Rorrey Fenty, Rihanna looked effortlessly chic in a New York Mets t-shirt, orange bomber jacket, gemstone jeans and strappy black heels. 

Backgrid
Touchdown!

The "Diamonds" singer sported a blue see-through top, head scarf, bomber jacket and jeans combination after the Rams won the Super Bowl. 

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Return

The star showcases her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico halter top and matching pink pants at an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, less than two weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky joined her at the bash.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Instagram
Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

Ab / BACKGRID
Eat Your Heart Out

Rih paired her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and Chrome Hearts pants for dinner at Nobu. 

Diggzy/REX/Shutterstock
All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

Trending Stories

1

Go Inside Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan's Babymoon Getaway

2

Michael Madsen Arrested For Trespassing One Month After Son's Death

3

RHOP's Mia Thornton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

4
Exclusive

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Name Revealed

5

Pregnant Rihanna Turns Heads at Milan Fashion Week With A$AP Rocky

Latest News

Exclusive

Watch Tyler Cameron & Kristin Cavallari Get Flirty While Dirty Dancing

Pregnant Rihanna Turns Heads at Milan Fashion Week With A$AP Rocky

18 Things You Didn't Know About Netflix's Love Is Blind

Jason Gray-Stanford Shares Harrowing Battle With Heart Failure

RHOP's Mia Thornton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Go Inside Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan's Babymoon Getaway

Here's What Your Favorite American Idol Stars Are Up to Now