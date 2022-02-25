Pregnant Rihanna Turns Heads at Milan Fashion Week With A$AP Rocky

Watch : Rihanna Says Her Pregnancy Was HARD to Keep Secret

Pregnancy, but make it fashion.

Rihanna showed off her baby bump at Milan Fashion Week, stealing the show as always and proving her first child is already killing the fashion game. The Fenty mogul attended the Gucci show with boyfriend and soon-to-be father A$AP Rocky on Friday, Feb. 25.

Rihanna arrived in a black leather crop top, purple fur coat and reflective headpiece that draped down her shoulders, while revealing her bare baby bump. She accessorized with a Raymond Estate Cross around her neck—the statement piece topped it all off with tanzanite and aquamarine gems.

By her side during the show, A$AP sported an all black look with bright orange Adidas gloves.

Other celebrities in attendance of Milan Fashion Week this month included Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia, as well as Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox.

Since Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy with her first baby on Jan. 31, the 33-year-old singer has continually given fans a look at her flawless maternity style, showing how to make motherhood stylish for any occasion.