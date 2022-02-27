See All the Heartwarming Pics of These 2022 SAG Award Nominees at Their First SAG Awards

In honor of the incredibly talented list of nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, we’re taking a look at some of their very first appearances for the star-studded evening.

Let's take a trip down a memory lane, shall we?

The full list of nominees for this year's 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, announced in early January, is one that certainly can't be beat. And while there are a few first-time nominees stepping in—and undoubtedly showing out, there are also a few familiar faces going up against each other for one of the biggest nights in television and film, including Ben Affleck, Denzel Washington, Will Smith and Nicole Kidman.

However, as you can guess, this, of course, wouldn't the first time these box office titans are attending the well-known award ceremony. And yes, we have pics of these nominees from the early aughts that are guaranteed to give you the ultimate nostalgia.

As for the main event, viewers can watch their favorite stars live at the ceremony, which will take place from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, airing on TNT and TBS.

Without further ado, take a look back at some of the nominees attending their first SAG Awards:

Nicole Kidman

(2001): Nominated for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture for Moulin Rouge!

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for Being the Ricardos.

Denzel Washington

(2000): Nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture in The Hurricane.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Jennifer Aniston

(1999): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Friends.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

Cate Blanchett

(1999): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in Elizabeth.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Nightmare Alley, Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Don't Look Up.

Ben Affleck

(1999): Winner for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Shakespeare in Love.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in The Tender Bar.

Michael Douglas

(2001): Winner for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Traffic.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for The Kominsky Method.

Jared Leto

(2014): Winner for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Dallas Buyers Club.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in House of Gucci.

Reese Witherspoon

(2006): Winner for Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role in Walk the Line.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

Will Smith

(2007): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for The Pursuit of Happyness.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in King Richard.

Margaret Qualley

(2020): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for Maid.

Michael Keaton

(2008): Nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for The Company.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for Dopesick.

Javier Bardem

(2008): Winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture for No Country for Old Men.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for Being the Ricardos.

Jessica Chastain

(2012): Winner for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in The Help.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Cynthia Erivo

(2020): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture in Harriet.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for Genius: Aretha.

Bradley Cooper

(2013): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Silver Linings Playbook.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Licorice Pizza.

Benedict Cumberbatch

(2013): Nominated for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture in August: Osage County and 12 Years a Slave.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in The Power of the Dog.

Elisabeth Moss

(2008): Nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series for Mad Men.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series for The Handmaid's Tale.

Andrew Garfield

(2011): Nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture for The Social Network.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Motion Picture for Tick, Tick... Boom!

Ewan McGregor

(2014): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for August: Osage County.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for Halston.

Kirsten Dunst

(2016): Winner for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture for Hidden Figures.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role for The Power of the Dog.

Jennifer Hudson

(2007): Winner for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Dreamgirls.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Respect.

Jean Smart

(2007): Nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series for 24.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for Mare of Easttown and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Hacks.

Sandra Oh

(2005): Winner for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Sideways.

(2022): Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for The Chair.

