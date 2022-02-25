Real Housewives of Potomac's Mia Thornton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

The Real Housewives of Potomac season six newcomer Mia Thornton shared an emotional post after recently learning she has cancer. Read her full update and message to fans.

Heartbreaking health news.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Mia Thornton took to Instagram on Friday, Feb. 25 to seemingly reveal a recent cancer diagnosis. 

"Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am," Mia, 37, captioned a photo of herself, explaining that she was then told her test results were in and she needed to go to John Hopkins Cancer Center that same day. 

"You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G and I endured trying to figure out why," the Bravo personality continued, making a reference to her husband Gordon "G" Thornton. "However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong."

Mia, who made her RHOP debut on the sixth and latest season of the show, didn't go into detail about her diagnosis, but she did share that she's been "in and out of visits to specialists every day." 

In light of the news, Mia also asked that her followers "live, love and forgive as if today was your last." 

Mia's fellow Housewives were quick to send their well wishes and prayers, including RHOP's Robyn Dixon. "Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers," she wrote. "Stay strong mama."

Sophy Holland/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shereé Whitfield were also among those to share their support. 

Added RHOP alum Monique Samuels, "Sending prayers and healing power your way."

