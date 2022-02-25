Real Housewives of Potomac's Mia Thornton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Nicki Minaj STEALS The Spotlight In "RHOP" Reunion Trailer

Heartbreaking health news.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Mia Thornton took to Instagram on Friday, Feb. 25 to seemingly reveal a recent cancer diagnosis.

"Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am," Mia, 37, captioned a photo of herself, explaining that she was then told her test results were in and she needed to go to John Hopkins Cancer Center that same day.

"You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G and I endured trying to figure out why," the Bravo personality continued, making a reference to her husband Gordon "G" Thornton. "However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong."

Mia, who made her RHOP debut on the sixth and latest season of the show, didn't go into detail about her diagnosis, but she did share that she's been "in and out of visits to specialists every day."

In light of the news, Mia also asked that her followers "live, love and forgive as if today was your last."