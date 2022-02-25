You Won't Want to Miss These Red Carpet Looks From the NAACP Image Awards Reception

Ahead of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 26, a collection of stars took to the red carpet for the event's reception on Feb. 24. Check out their looks below.

Roll out the red carpet because it's time for the show.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, the NAACP Image Awards held a glamorous reception at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Calif., that saw stars come together to celebrate the very best in film, television and music ahead of the event's official ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 26. 

Among those joining in on the fun were Run The World star Erika Alexander, actress Vanessa Baden, Real Housewives star Gizelle Bryant and Image Award-nominated actress Dominique Fishback, who is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture this year for her role as Deborah Johnson in the Shaka King film Judas and the Black Messiah

On Thursday, it was also announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will both be honored with the President's Award at Saturday's ceremony, joining a prestigious list of recipients that includes Muhammad Ali, LeBron James and Rihanna

In addition to presenting Harry and Meghan with their award, the ceremony will also feature a performance by Mary J. Blige and include appearances from Zendaya, Tiffany HaddishQuestlove, Morgan Freeman and more A-listers.  

It's a night you won't want to miss, so make sure to tune in when the event airs live at 8 p.m. on BET. For now, take a look at some of the reception's incredible red carpet looks below. 

Kevin Winter/WireImage
Angel Livas
Kevin Winter/WireImage
Daniele Lawson
Kevin Winter/WireImage
Gizelle Bryant
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Derrick Johnson
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Nakia Stephens
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alyssa Navarro
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
La'Ron Hines
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Dominique Fishback
Kevin Winter/WireImage
Jamecia Bennett and Gary Hines
Kevin Winter/WireImage
Eris Baker
Kevin Winter/WireImage
Layla Crawford
Kevin Winter/WireImage
Saniyya Sidney
Kevin Winter/WireImage
Elise Bryant
Kevin Winter/WireImage
Wisdom Cole

