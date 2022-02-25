Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox Step Out in Matching Outfits During Milan Fashion Week

Watch : Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye Is Causing "Emotional Distress"

Seeing double?

After Kim Kardashian spent most of Milan Fashion Week in Prada menswear, she reemerged Feb. 24 in signature style, stepping out in a long sleeve, skintight latex gown and riding gloves—a look that resembled one worn by none other than Julia Fox.

Also in Italy for Fashion Week, Julia was seen wearing head-to-toe leather and a pair of gloves as she headed to dinner that same evening. Perhaps Kanye "Ye" West's exes are morphing into style twins?

After all, Kim and Ye have been open about the fact that he overhauled her wardrobe in the early stages of their relationship, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that on Ye and Julia's first date, he surprised her with racks full of designer clothes.

"Back in the day, I thought I had the best style," Kim said in 2015 of her pre-Ye fashion sense. "I look back at outfits and I'm mortified. I remember one day, he brought me Carine Roitfeld's book and was like, 'You should be studying this book, this is the fashion bible.' I was like, 'Who's Carine?' I knew nothing."