Are Darcey Silva and Fiancé Georgi Going to Last? Her Answer May Surprise You

The writing might be on the wall for Darcey Silva and her fiancé Georgi.
In this exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 28 episode of the Darcey & Stacey Tell-All on TLC, the former 90 Day Fiancé star admits that her fiancé is "sometimes not in love with me." Darcey shares this confession after being confronted with some hard truths from her sister and co-star Stacey Silva and their father Mike.
For instance, Darcey's father doesn't pull any punches when asked about the couple, admitting, "Do I think he's in love with Darcey? No." Yikes.
He says that ulterior motives might be in play, which has been a common theme in the trials and tribulations of Darcey's storied love life. "I think Darcey wants a relationship," he continues. "I think Georgi wants something. I'm not sure what he wants."
To her credit, Darcey isn't necessarily fazed by her father's admission, weighing in, "I feel like [Georgi]'s there to get what he needs and desires and wants."
Yet, Darcey hasn't given up on the relationship, telling the Tell-All cameras that she wants the romance to "grow deeper." Still, Darcey confesses that her relationship "gets stagnant."
She further explains, "It doesn't progress how I feel like the stages of love should go."
Twin sister Stacey piles on by describing the love between Darcey and Georgi as "temporary." The entire thing is so shocking that even host Shaun Robinson can't resist a side-eye to the camera.
Things had been looking up for the couple, too. In the season three finale of Darcey & Stacey, Georgi proposed to Darcey—for the second time—and she accepted. Alas, it seems like things went awry between the engagement and the Tell-All. Ah, the trappings of reality television.
The only person seemingly invested in Darcey and Georgi making it work is Stacey's husband Florian, who, as shown in the clip, attempts to coax Georgi out of his hotel room. "I want to see everybody happy and everybody together," Florian says.
Well, at least somebody does.
Whether or not Florian is successful (or if we should even want him to be) remains a mystery, as he instructs cameras to stay behind while taking off his mic upon entering Georgi's room.
Find out what happens when Part One of the Darcey & Stacey Tell-All airs Monday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.