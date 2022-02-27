The Real Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live This Week

Watch : Pete Davidson DELETES Instagram After Kanye West Dig?

This is no laughing matter!

A source close to Pete Davidson confirmed to E! News that he won't be on the Feb. 26 episode of Saturday Night Live, which is set to be hosted by his close pal John Mulaney, because the 28-year-old comedian is currently on-set shooting his new film, The Home.

Directed by James DeMonaco, the upcoming horror film will see Pete step into the leading role of Max, "a troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets," according to Deadline.

As Pete's character discovers more about the home and its inhabitants, he discovers his own personal connection to the building that stretches all the way back to his childhood.

The fan-favorite SNL cast member, who met his girlfriend Kim Kardashian while she was hosting the show, has taken on a variety of acting roles throughout his career.