SAG Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

See the impressive list of TV and movie stars who won big during tonight's 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

And The Actor goes to...

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards are just kicking off with the Feb. 27 ceremony signaling that award season is officially in full swing.

Unlike other Hollywood award shows, the SAG Awards are particularly special for those in front of the camera as it's the only ceremony voted on solely by the actors themselves.

This year's nominees include an impressive array of TV and film stars who are at the top of their game. We're talking movie industry icons like Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Hudson as well as the stars from last year's biggest television hits Mare of Easttown, Squid Game, Ted Lasso, Succession, The White Lotus and so many more.

Dame Helen Mirren will be receiving the SAG Life Achievement Award for her decades-long career in film, TV and stage and for fostering the "finest ideals of the acting profession."

Plus, at least one award has already been announced prior to the show's telecast.

See the full list of 2022 SAG Award winners below and keep checking back here all night as the trophies are handed out throughout the ceremony.

Life Achievement Award

WINNER: Helen Mirren

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

King Richard

Belfast

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

Coda

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith, King Richard

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, Coda 

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog 

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Matrix Resurrections

Dune

WINNER: No Time to Die

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Succession

The Morning Show

The Handmaid's Tale

Squid Game

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Issac, Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jean Smart, Hacks

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Elle Fanning, The Great

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in Television Series

Cobra Kai

WINNER: Squid Game

Mare of Easttown

Loki

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

