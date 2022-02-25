Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Celebrate Upcoming Wedding With Game-Winning Parties

Watch : Patrick Mahomes RESPONDS to Rumors About Banning His Fiancee

When it comes to wedding countdowns, Patrick Mahomes has reached the two-minute warning.

And before he gets married to high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews this spring, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was treated to an unforgettable bachelor party in Las Vegas.

Joined by teammates Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards and Orlando Brown Jr., Patrick kicked off the festivities on Feb. 24 with dinner at Carversteak, inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

The party continued late into the evening when the NFL player, 26, and his squad went into overtime at TAO Nightclub inside The Venetian Resort. According to a source, the group celebrated at a VIP table for the venue's "Worship Thursdays."

Not to be outdone, Brittany is also having some fun with her closest girlfriends. As seen on Instagram, the bride-to-be, 26, and her BFFs including Travis' fiancé Kayla Nicole came together for "Britt's Bach Bach." As the Britney Lynne Fitness owner wrote on her Instagram Stories, "My girlsssss mean everything to me. Can not wait to decompress and enjoy this with my people."