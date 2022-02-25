Russia Is Officially Banned From Competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Watch : Rachel McAdams' Real-Life Experience at Eurovision

Russia has been banned from competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in the wake of the country's continued military assault against Ukraine.

In a statement released by the European Broadcasting Union on Feb. 25th, it was announced that the decision "reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute. Before making this decision, the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership."

In addition, the EBU said: "We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage."

The decision was made by the Eurovision Song Contest's governing body based on "the rules of the event and and the values of the EBU."

The full statement from the EBU can be found here.