Below Deck's Ashley Makes a "Horny" Confession to Gary in This Frisky Sailing Yacht Preview

Ashley Marti has the hots for Gary King in this exclusive Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview. See her shoot her shot in this flirty sneak peek.

By Brett Malec Feb 28, 2022 4:00 PMTags
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Getting frisky on the high seas.

Ashley Marti is not holding back her feelings for her Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-star Gary King is this exclusive preview from the Feb. 28 episode of the hit Bravo series.

The sneak peek finds the crew of Parsifal III partying late into the night with cocktails in the hot tub. "I do wanna get to know Gary, but I also kind of just wanna like make out with him," Ashley admits in the clip.

When Gary goes to make more drinks, Ashley follows him downstairs to make her intentions known. "I'm having a problem tonight," she tells Gary flirtatiously.

Naturally, first mate Gary inquires about her problem, causing the stewardess to reply, "It starts with an H and ends with a Y."

"I love guessing games, they're my favorite," he says with a laugh.

After Ashley helps him out by giving him an "H-O," he responds, "I got you, R-N-Y"

Craziest Guests on Below Deck

Deckhand Tom Pearson overhears the convo and doesn't seem too happy that Ashley is so smitten with Gary.

"F--me," Tom says. "So I have no chance."

Watch the flirty preview for yourself.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

