Score KVD Beauty's TikTok Famous Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm & Concealer For Just $50

For a limited time, the bestselling complexion products are being offered in a discounted bundle!

By Emily Spain Feb 25, 2022
E-Comm: KVD FoundationE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You made it to the weekend, which means it's time to reward yourself for a job well done!

Thankfully, KVD Beauty has made it even easier to treat yourself. Until 2/28, the cult-favorite beauty brand is offering their full-sized Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm and full-sized Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer in a discounted bundle. Regularly $69, you can score the viral TikTok products and a chic makeup bag for just $50!

Whether you regularly use these complexion must-haves or are in the market for products that will help you go filter-free, scroll below to save big and get really good skin.

I Tried 11 Viral TikTok Foundations & These Are the Ones That Live Up to the Hype

Good 2 the Core Foundation + Concealer Duo

If you haven't tried the Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm, you must! It gives you glowing coverage without your skin feeling weighed down. The best part? The vegan, noncomedogenic formula is infused with apple extract and sodium hyaluronate to nourish and hydrate skin. It's also available in 39 hues to perfectly match your complexion!

The Good Apple Lightweight Full Coverage Concealer provides crease-resistant coverage and a skin-like finish to help with covering up blemishes and dark circles. Like the foundation, this complexion must-have is packed skin-loving ingredients like apple extract and raspberry stem cells to hydrate skin all day long.

$69
$50
KVD Beauty

Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out these 21 Amazon beauty products reviewers in their 30s swear by!

