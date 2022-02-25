Grey’s Anatomy’s Kevin McKidd Reveals His Character’s Fate

Watch : James Pickens Jr. & Kevin McKidd Talk "Grey's Anatomy"

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Feb. 24 Grey's-Station 19 crossover.

In rare Grey's fashion, this episode had a happy ending.

During the Feb. 24 Station 19-Grey's Anatomy midseason premiere crossover, Owen Hunt's fate was revealed. Previously, Owen (played by Kevin McKidd) was in a serious car crash after his vehicle went over a cliff. But on Thursday night's episode, we learned that although he suffered some serious injuries, he survived the accident.

After being extracted from his car by the Station 19 team, he was rushed to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital where he received a successful surgery on both his spine and shattered leg.

And now, in an interview, McKidd discussed the near-fatal crash and what's next for his character.

"He is in a lot of pain," McKidd told Deadline. "He was mangled up in this car at the bottom of this ravine. His legs are in a complete mess. Basically what we will see is a slow road to recovery."

"The spine injury can potentially paralyze him or make him very compromised for the rest of his life," he continued. "So he is not out of the woods by any means."