Grey’s Anatomy’s Kevin McKidd Reveals His Character’s Fate

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Feb. 24 Grey's-Station 19 crossover.
In rare Grey's fashion, this episode had a happy ending.
During the Feb. 24 Station 19-Grey's Anatomy midseason premiere crossover, Owen Hunt's fate was revealed. Previously, Owen (played by Kevin McKidd) was in a serious car crash after his vehicle went over a cliff. But on Thursday night's episode, we learned that although he suffered some serious injuries, he survived the accident.
After being extracted from his car by the Station 19 team, he was rushed to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital where he received a successful surgery on both his spine and shattered leg.
And now, in an interview, McKidd discussed the near-fatal crash and what's next for his character.
"He is in a lot of pain," McKidd told Deadline. "He was mangled up in this car at the bottom of this ravine. His legs are in a complete mess. Basically what we will see is a slow road to recovery."
"The spine injury can potentially paralyze him or make him very compromised for the rest of his life," he continued. "So he is not out of the woods by any means."
But McKidd doesn't mind his character's injuries. In fact, he enjoys them.
He explained that watching him "struggle with his physicality" has been "kind of fun to see in a strange way," adding that "walking around on crutches has been fun too."
He continued, "There are a couple of episodes where I get to lay down a lot which is always pleasant, to get to lay down."
The actor also teased that the situation will cause tension between his character and his wife Teddy (Kim Raver).
"This brings out a lot of stuff between Owen and Teddy as recovery is frustrating for him," he said. "He gets impatient, and also there is a big debate between Teddy and Owen as things go forward. As the truth about what Owen has been doing comes out, Teddy has a lot of feelings about that so there is a lot of emotional fallout from this crash but also the work he has been doing with these terminally ill veterans."
He continued, explaining, "This is going to cause a lot of emotional fallout in the second half of the season. It's very intense."
All we know is that we're happy we get to continue seeing Dr. Hunt on our small screens.
Watch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy when they air Thursdays on ABC.