Netflix Teases Love Is Blind Reunion With Tense Photo of Natalie and Shaina

Watch : Sneak Peek: "Love Is Blind's" Lauren & Cameron Hamilton Reveal Their WILDEST DMs

Grab your popcorn and cozy up on the couch, because Netflix has announced the premiere date for the Love Is Blind reunion.

The streaming platform confirmed fans can see the cast reunite on Friday, March 4, sharing two tense-looking photos of Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley, as well as Shayne Jansen, Kyle Abrams and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. In one pic, Natalie is talking to Shaina, as Deepti Vempati sits in the middle of them with arms crossed.

It seems likely that Natalie is confronting Shaina about the hairstylist's meddling in her relationship with Shayne.

Fans basically screamed at the TV as Natalie planned a future with Shayne, seemingly unaware that Shaina was talking dirty to her man and he was responding in similar fashion. And while the signs were there—he called Natalie by Shaina's name—Natalie still trusted Shayne enough to accept his proposal.

To make matters worse, Shaina had told her fiancé Kyle that their relationship would never work because of differing religious beliefs—even though she admitted otherwise in private. During a confessional, she explained that she simply couldn't get over Shayne and the chemistry they had.