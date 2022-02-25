Drew Barrymore’s Shocked Reaction to a Surprise Visit From Penn Badgley Is Pure Joy

Drew Barrymore did more than scream when she received a surprise appearance from Penn Badgley on her talk show.
On Feb. 24, the 50 First Dates actress and Casey Wilson completely freaked out when the You star popped in for a virtual video call on The Drew Barrymore Show.
During the show, podcaster Danielle Schneider told Drew that she had a "big" surprise for her. "Now, I wanted to give you something big, so I decided I needed to give you, You," Danielle said. "And by You, I mean Penn Badgley." A stunned and confused Drew, 47, looked at the audience as some of them began cheering. That's when Penn appeared on the screen asking, "Is this where I say something?"
After seeing the former Gossip Girl actor's face, Drew, Danielle and Casey began screaming and tossing their papers on the floor in disbelief. As their excitement continued to grow, Drew and Casey literally flipped over the desk and landed head first onto the studio floor.
Though the actor has been happily married to Domino Kirke since 2017, this reaction definitely made him blush as he laughed and said, "This is genuinely crazy."
Once the chaos started to calm down, Penn, 35, told the women that he was overseas filming and feeling a little under the weather. Drew replied, "We can take care of you," while Casey added, "Yes, I'm available," as she removed her wedding ring.
What's life without taking risks?