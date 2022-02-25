Dominic Fike Thinks There May Be Some Truth to This Euphoria Fan Theory

Watch : 9 Things to Know About "Euphoria" Star Dominic Fike

This season of Euphoria has had many a plot twist, to say the least.

So, it makes sense that viewers have come up with a myriad of theories, including whether Cal (Eric Dane) and Marsha (Paula Marshall) are actually parents to Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Aaron (Zak Steiner). And, that there may be a third child out there. (You saw that family picture in episode four with five people...)

And yes Dominic Fike—who plays Elliot on the HBO drama—has seen the speculation about an estranged sibling. "I'm not going to lie, I saw this online," he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And I looked at it for a while, and there were so many things connecting, and so many people were talking about it all through these Reddit threads. And at the end of it, I was like, ‘Am I Nate's brother?'"

He was so convinced that this may be true, he nearly called up showrunner Sam Levinson to get some answers.