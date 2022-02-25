How Hayden Panettiere Is Showing Support for Ex Wladimir Klitschko Amid Ukrainian Crisis

Amid Wladimir Klitschko’s social media messages and pledge to fight on the front lines of Ukraine, his ex Hayden Panettiere is showing a subtle sign of support for the former professional boxer.

Hayden Panettiere is helping ex Wladimir Klitschko raise awareness for Ukraine.
 
Just hours after Russia, under the order of President Vladimir Putin, began attacks on Ukrainian military infrastructure, former pro boxer Wladimir took to Instagram and vowed to fight on the front lines for his home country. It was a powerful message that Hayden—she shares daughter Kaya, 7, with Wladimir—felt she needed to share.
 
"I am writing to you from Kyiv, the capital of a country at war, a country being attacked and invaded from all sides," the 45-year-old captioned a Feb. 24 Instagram post, which Hayden also posted to her Instagram Story. "It is not ‘the war of Ukraine,' it is Putin's war. Meticulous preparations were hidden behind the fog of the last few weeks in order to set in motion a plan that had been drawn up for months. No more fog and false diplomatic declarations."

Later, he tweeted (and Hayden also reshared), "The world is watching how reckless and deadly imperialism is, not just for #Ukraine but the whole world. Let history be a lesson to not be repeated."

Wladimir, who represented the Eastern European country in the 1996 Olympic Games, enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army earlier this month, according to ESPN.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Earth Day

His brother, Vitali Klitschko—a boxing world champion—has served as the mayor of Kyiv since 2014.
 
"It's already a bloody war," Vitali told ITV's Good Morning Britain in an interview with his brother Feb. 24. "I don't have another choice. I have to do that. I would fight."

Added Vitali, "I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people."

