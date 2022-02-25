90210’s AnnaLynne McCord Criticized Over Poem Addressed to Vladimir Putin

Watch : AnnaLynne McCord Reveals Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

AnnaLynne McCord‘s message to Vladimir Putin has caused a stir on social media.



In a video posted to Twitter on Feb. 24, the 90210 actress recited an original poem addressed to the Russian president, suggesting that she could have been more of a positive influence to him if she was his mother.

Amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, the video was met with backlash, with several users slamming the video as tone deaf. "This is worse than making a petition," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "I say give me a fucking break. This is just self-righteous clout chasing. Young men will die, fighting a war that's more about one megalomaniac's ego and geography and power mongering than anything. Sure, blame it on the mother. Give me a break only."

The comments did not stop there. "Apart from the absolute toe-curling cringe that is this entire performance," read one tweet, "blaming the #RussiaUkraineWar on #Putin's unfit or inadequate mother instead of the actual man and his ego that started it is BREATHTAKINGLY problematic."