Peta Murgatroyd Asks for Prayers for Husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy Amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Watch : Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s EMOTIONAL Message From Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd is asking followers to keep her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy in their prayers.

As the dancer shares updates from Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, his wife and fellow Dancing With the Stars pro is sharing a message from the United States.

"Please pray for my husband Maks," she wrote in a note shared to Instagram Thursday, Feb. 24. "I don't usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder. My pain is overwhelming and I'm struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more."

Chmerkovskiy, who immigrated to the United States from Ukraine with his family in the 1990s, had recently returned to the Eastern European country to film the Ukrainian World of Dance series, on which he serves as a judge.

While Murgatroyd noted she didn't "have the answers" to many of fans' questions, she could confirm that Chmerkovskiy "is safe right now."

"Please pray that he comes home soon," she continued. "Please pray that he has a swift, safe exit. I have FAITH. I have HOPE and I have PRAYED so hard."