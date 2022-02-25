Inside Selling Sunset Star Emma Hernan's Single Life as She Grabs Lunch With Ex Peter Cornell

Emma Hernan is on the housing and dating market!
Although the Selling Sunset star was spotted having lunch with ex Peter Cornell on Feb. 24, a source exclusively tells E! News that the two are not reconciling, but that they're simply "friends and co-workers."
"They are not dating," the insider shares. "Just like Emma has lunch with her other co-workers like Jason and Brett [Oppenheim], she also has lunch with Peter."
The former couple looked comfortable and casual on their lunch outing. Emma served a sporty-chic look in a black ball cap, leather jacket and leggings, while Peter wore a gray cap, blue puffer vest and gray joggers.
And while Emma isn't rekindling her flame with Peter, she is open to romance, according to the source.
"Emma is single and loving it. She is enjoying having fun with her good friends," the insider says, adding that the reality star is also "super busy" with real estate listings and her food business, Emma Leigh & Co.
Emma's past relationship with Peter caused quite the stir on season four of Selling Sunset, particularly when it came to office dynamics with Christine Quinn.
Viewers learned that the two had both dated Peter, with Christine claiming that it happened at the same time. While Emma considered the relationship quarrel to be a thing of the past, Christine showed she was still upset over their alleged romance crossover.
Late last year, Emma cleared the air about where she stands with Peter on an episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, noting that they are just friends. "We have a friendship," she explained. "We work together in a business setting."
She added of her own relationship status, "I am 100 percent single. We are friends. If I choose to spend time with [Peter] or anybody else, it's not that big of a deal. But, [Christine] is unfortunately infatuated with if we spend time together or not."
E! News reached out Christine's rep at the time.
In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop in January, Emma shared that her situation with their mutual ex almost prevented her from signing onto the Netflix show.
"That that was my hesitation, for sure, with joining," Emma said. "I didn't really want to have to deal with that because I've dealt with it for so long, for so many years, with such negative energy," adding, "But in the same breath, it was an opportunity for me to go out there and show everything that I've accomplished on my own as a woman entrepreneur."
While Emma and Peter are still friends, she shared that despite being co-stars and co-workers, she and Christine are not.
"She's done things that are really below the belt to people that I care about and genuinely love," Emma said. "For me, there is just no hope."