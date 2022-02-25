Gabby's Grandpa Doesn't Hold Back About "Full of S--t" Bachelor Clayton Echard

Watch : "Bachelor" Meets Gabriela's Family During Hometowns: Sneak Peek

This entire clip has us saying, "Grandpa? Sorry. Grandpa? Sorry."

It's time for the hometown dates on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, and some family members are more impressed with the former pro-football star than others. In a first look at Monday night's episode, Gabby—the 30-year-old ICU nurse—and Clayton travel to her home in Denver, Colo., so that he can meet her family, but her grandfather isn't too pleased with what he sees.

"Clayton is not good enough for Gabriela," he argues. "I don't give a damn about anything else." You tell 'em, Gramps!

As the clip continues, Gabby asks him what he thinks of her new boyfriend. But once again, he doesn't hold back stating, "I think he's full of s--t."

Gabby is later seen running out of her house crying. Is this because of her grandfather, or did someone else in the house share their views on the relationship? Guess we'll have to wait until Monday to find out.