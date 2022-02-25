All the Details on E!'s 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Find out how to tune in to E!'s one-of-a-kind pre-show experience at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, airing Sunday, Feb. 27.

By Allison Crist Feb 25, 2022 1:30 AMTags
E! is the place to be for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The award show is set to honor the year's best television and film performances by actors come Sunday, Feb. 27, and the Live From E!: SAG Awards pre-show will be on the scene delivering all of the behind-the-scenes details, red carpet fashions and candid celebrity moments.

Best of all, two-time SAG Award winner Laverne Cox will be leading the show like no one else can, bringing fans fun and authentic interviews with the biggest stars and nominees. She'll be joined by co-host Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown!

Live From E!: SAG Awards, which kicks off at 6 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, will also feature an appearance from pop culture expert Naz Perez. He'll be on hand to provide fun facts, breaking news and award show predictions right from the red carpet at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. 

You can also expect to see the fan-favorite Glambot, back to capture Hollywood's best looks and finest fashion moments in show-stopping slow motion.

Need more star-studded fun? You're in luck, because as part of E!'s second screen live coverage, the Live From E! Stream: SAG Awards digital show is returning on @enews Twitter, E! Online and the E! News app

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester and Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley will be helming the stream, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on multiple digital platforms such as Twitter, E! Online, Facebook and YouTube.

You won't want to miss the pair interviewing stars and answering fan questions live, all while capturing the behind-the-scenes moments, fashion, fan comments and celebrity interactions. 

Style fans can also follow along @stylecollective on Instagram for a fashion-first approach to the night. 

The fun doesn't stop once the SAG Awards end, either. Tune in to E! News' Daily Pop and Nightly Pop on Monday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. for a recap of the evening's most memorable moments.

Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves. Executive producers are Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski

