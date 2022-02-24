Here Are All the New Disney, Star Wars & Marvel Goodies We’re Shopping This Week

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fellow Disney fans, we've got something that's about to make your day 10 times better. It's safe to say we Disney fans will do anything to get our hands on some brand new merch. Who hasn't waited in line at four in the morning to get a chance at snagging the latest limited edition Funko Pop, Spirit Jersey or Minnie ears? What can we say? We love new merch. Because of that, we rounded up some of our favorite new releases in Disney, Star War and Marvel. Trust us, there's a lot to be excited about.
Ruggable, a brand famous for their machine-washable rugs, just launched their new Marvel collection. The collection features 28 gorgeous designs with some of your favorite Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America. They come in 10 sizes, so you'll definitely find one that fits your needs. Whether you want a rug that's bold and colorful or more subtle with a nice pattern, there's an option for you.
If you're a Star Wars fan, ColourPop just launched the Darth Vader Pressed Shadow Palette, which comes with nine shadows in shimmery, metallic and matte finishes. They already have a collections for Grogu and The Mandalorian, so this is a very exciting addition.
Whether you're shopping for fashion, beauty or home, we've rounded up some things Disney, Marvel and Star Wars fans should be shopping this week. Check those out below.
Ruggable Spider-Man Ftanng Rug
Fans of the infamous web-slinger have a to be excited about. Ruggable's new Marvel collection includes quite a few options for you ranging from colorful comic book panels like this to more subtle subtle patterns. You don't have to be a kid to enjoy these! Prices start at $99.
Ruggable Webbed Hero Marvel Red Rug
Here's another cool design for you Spider-Man fans! It's described as "Marvel meets pop-art" and comes in Marvel red or dark grey for a more subtle look.
Ruggable Wakanda Forever Black & Cream Rug
Now this is one pattern we're totally obsessed with. Ruggable's Wakanda Forever rug comes in four color combos including black/cream and dark grey. If you want to rep your love for Black Panther, this pattern features some iconic symbols without being too in your face.
ColourPop Darth Vader Pressed Shadow Palette
ColourPop's new special edition Darth Vader Pressed Shadow Palette will make you want to join the Dark Side. It features nine Empire-inspired shades in shimmery metallics, ultra-metallics, creamy mattes and matte with sparkle finishes. We love that "I am the master" red! You can use this palette to create dark, sultry looks that really make your eyes pop.
Disney 2.0 by Princess Polly Minnie Mouse Oversized Tee
Disney by Princess Polly first launched in December 2021 and was a huge success. So naturally, they brought us more with the Disney 2.0 by Princess Polly collection. This vintage-inspired oversized tee featuring Minnie Mouse is one of our faves from the collection. It totally brings us back to our Disney days from childhood. Fans of Mickey and Donald will also find some cute new offerings that are definitely worth checking out.
Joffrey's Coffee Disney Minnie Mouse Bloomin' Brew
If you're like us and believe Joffrey's is the only way to stay caffeinated while you're at the parks, you can find their new limited-edition, spring-inspired coffees on Amazon. There are three new offerings this season including the Minnie Mouse Bloomin' Brew, which is a "blissful blend of 100% Arabica beans." We have to say though, we're totally curious about the Banana Bonanza.
Stoney Clover Lane Sensational 6 Mini Backpack
If you have yet to get your hands on the new Stoney Clover Lane Disney collection, it's still available right now at Stoney Clover Lane and shopDisney. Now only are the bags super cute, they're perfect for a day at the park. You can even purchase patches to make them totally your own.
Winnie the Pooh Figural Shelving Unit
ShopDisney recently released some new home offerings, and we are obsessed with this Winnie the Pooh shelf. It's perfect for displaying small figurines, book or picture frames. It even has a couple of cute painted bees because, honey. It'll be a super chic addition to a kid's room or your own!
Winnie the Pooh Canvas Storage Bin Set
Keep your space nice and tidy with these adorable canvas storage bins featuring everyone's favorite silly old bear, Winnie the Pooh. You get one large and one small bin, both of which feature rope handles with metal grommets. They're perfect for storing blankets, pillows, toys and more.
Walt Disney World Retro Map Spirit Jersey for Adults
And the celebration keeps going! This very cool Walt Disney World Retro Map Spirit Jersey was made for the 50th Anniversary Celebration of WDW. It just released and sizes are already selling out fast, so be sure to snag yours before it's gone.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Starbucks Mug
This Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Starbucks mug is a must-have for collectors. We love the matte black finish, it makes it super classy. Plus, it just looks gorgeous with the gold base. We're definitely adding this to our bag.
