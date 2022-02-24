Here Are All the New Disney, Star Wars & Marvel Goodies We’re Shopping This Week

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fellow Disney fans, we've got something that's about to make your day 10 times better. It's safe to say we Disney fans will do anything to get our hands on some brand new merch. Who hasn't waited in line at four in the morning to get a chance at snagging the latest limited edition Funko Pop, Spirit Jersey or Minnie ears? What can we say? We love new merch. Because of that, we rounded up some of our favorite new releases in Disney, Star War and Marvel. Trust us, there's a lot to be excited about.

Ruggable, a brand famous for their machine-washable rugs, just launched their new Marvel collection. The collection features 28 gorgeous designs with some of your favorite Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America. They come in 10 sizes, so you'll definitely find one that fits your needs. Whether you want a rug that's bold and colorful or more subtle with a nice pattern, there's an option for you.

If you're a Star Wars fan, ColourPop just launched the Darth Vader Pressed Shadow Palette, which comes with nine shadows in shimmery, metallic and matte finishes. They already have a collections for Grogu and The Mandalorian, so this is a very exciting addition.

Whether you're shopping for fashion, beauty or home, we've rounded up some things Disney, Marvel and Star Wars fans should be shopping this week. Check those out below.