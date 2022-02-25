Real Housewives Star Kenya Moore Shares Amazon Beauty Products That Help Her Look “Half Her Age”

We included these products chosen by Kenya Moore because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kenya is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"I just turned 50. Everything to me has been about preserving and trying to look basically half my age. So, I'm putting you guys up to the challenge on how to look half your age," Kenya Moore told Amazon shoppers during a live session. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star remarked, "When someone says 'you look half your age,' I'll take that any day. Yes, yes, tell me more."

The Dancing With the Stars alum admitted, "I have suffered with cystic acne my whole life. It's not like regular acne and you just get a bump, put some cream on it, and it goes away. I was constantly at the dermatologist. My skin has greatly improved partly because of my regimen. I am taking care of myself from the inside out and using great products."

Kenya said, "There are many products that I've found on Amazon that I want to share with you. I'm sharing these beauty secrets with your that I've learned throughout my 50 years."