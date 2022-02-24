Selena Gomez Shares Photos Hanging Out With Simi Khadra After She Was Spotted Kissing The Weeknd

"Look At Her Now," turning heads in a new Instagram post.
Selena Gomez took fans by surprise in new photos she posted to Instagram on Feb. 24 with twin sisters Simi and Haze Khadra. In one photo, the three singers struck a pose with smizes on. In the next, they broke out of their serious take and into a fit of laughter caught in a blurred candid.
The photo drop comes just days after Simi was spotted kissing Selena's ex, The Weeknd, in Las Vegas while celebrating his birthday.
An eyewitness and source close to The Weeknd—born Abel Tesfaye—told E! News that Simi and the "Save Your Tears" singer were "by each other's sides the entire night" at ritzy hotspot Delilah on Saturday, Feb. 19. The pair were even spotted "making out" in front of their friends, per the witness.
Despite the kiss, sources close to The Weeknd tell E! News that he is not committed to anyone at the moment.
In Selena's new post, which was captioned "Since 2013," fans flooded the comments pointing to the elephant in the room that is the musician's past with Selena. One jokingly wrote, "The Weeknd entered the chat."
Another captured many fans' confusion by saying, "wait what LOL," while one user noted, "After the Weeknd kissed Simi khadra? Wts happening."
It's unclear when the pics with the sister duo were taken.
E! News previously confirmed The Weeknd and Selena broke up in October 2017 after 10 months of dating in a "mutual break up," a separate source said at the time.
Some fans speculated that there was drama when Selena was seen having breakfast with ex Justin Bieber and spending the day together the Sunday shortly before Selena and The Weeknd officially split.
"They were distant because of work," the same insider shared with E! News. "It didn't end in a bad way. The relationship was basically over before Justin Bieber and Selena hung out."
The source continued, "Abel is not dwelling over anything."
Since their split, Abel went on to date Bella Hadid and Selena went on to get back together with Justin. Both relationships eventually ended.