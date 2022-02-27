Relive Jennifer Aniston’s Wild Time at 2020 SAG Awards With Brad Pitt

Ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards, take a trip down memory lane to when Jennifer Aniston won big at the 2020 award ceremony and shared a special moment with none other than her ex Brad Pitt.

By Emlyn Travis Feb 27, 2022 4:00 PMTags
AwardsJennifer AnistonBrad PittSAG AwardsCelebrities
Watch: See Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Flirty Reunion

Ah, the Screen Actors Guild Awards. It's a night for celebrating the very best in television, film and—if you're Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt—the perfect place to set the Internet ablaze with one very heartwarming reunion.  

At least, that's what happened at the awards ceremony back in January 2020, when the exes, who were married from 2000 to 2005, not only took home their own SAG awards but also showed off their strong friendship with applause, pleasantries and even a hug. 

In case your recollection of this moment is hazy, allow us to set the scene: Both Brad and Jen were nominated on the night—Brad for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood and Jen for her performance in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.  

When Brad won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Jen could be spotted standing up and applauding his win and even laughed along when the Fight Club actor made a self-deprecating joke about his dating history in his acceptance speech. 

photos
Jennifer Aniston: Queen of the 2020 SAG Awards

"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part," Brad joked about his character Cliff Booth. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

The next category after Brad's win? Why, none other than Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series, which Jen was up for and similarly won. From backstage, Brad was able to view the fellow Friends actress' speech and was heard saying, "Oh, wow." 

But, as fate would have it, there was more in store for Brad and Jen. The pair crossed paths once again just as Brad was exiting the press room and she was entering it, giving them both a brief, beautiful moment to congratulate one another and pull each other into an adorable hug that we're still thinking about two years later. 

"It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak." Jennifer told Howard Stern about her and Brad's SAG reunion while visiting his show in June 2021. "There's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be."

Unfortunately, it looks unlikely that we'll see Brad and Jennifer reunite at this year's SAG Awards. While Jen is nominated once again for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show, Brad is not up for any awards this time around. 

However, as we prepare for the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27, take a fond look back at Jennifer's incredible night at the awards ceremony—and her sweet moment with Brad—below. 

Trending Stories

1

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

2

Scott Disick Steps Out With Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone

3

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Welcome to the Show

Attention photographers! The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston arrived to the awards ceremony in Beverly Hills wearing a white satin Dior gown from LILY et Cie.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
How Do I Look?

Spoiler alert: She looks b-e-autiful.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Hey Girl Hey

Inside the Shrine Auditorium, there's a star at every corner. Great to see you Nicole Kidman...

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Longtime No See

...Great to see you too, Billy Crudup!

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner
And the Winner Is...

Enough chatting! Jennifer was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series thanks to her role in The Morning Show. And guess what? She won!

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
Reunited

Soon after her acceptance speech, Jennifer ran into another famous winner: Her ex Brad Pitt!

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
Winner, Winner

There was a hug. We repeat: There was a hug!

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
Don't Look Back

And in an exclusive video obtained by E! News, Brad was able to watch Jennifer's acceptance speech backstage.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
Goodbye for Now

Because the show is live, there's only so much time to mingle and catch up! Jen has some business to do.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Celebrate Good Times

It's time to hit the press room with a brand-new SAG trophy!

DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Is This Real Life?

After receiving praise from critics and peers, it's understandable to get a little emotional.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Gratitude

But ultimately, tonight is a night of celebration!

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Party Time

Time for the after party! The night is still young. Keep that crown on tight Jennifer!

Trending Stories

1

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

2

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

3

Scott Disick Steps Out With Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone

4

Hayden Panettiere Says That Her Daughter Is "Safe" Amid Ukraine Crisis

5

Buccaneers Quarterback Ryan Griffin Marries Marissa Boyd

Latest News

Relive Jennifer Aniston’s Wild Time at 2020 SAG Awards With Brad Pitt

How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards on TV and Online

10 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Have You Ready to Take on the Day

Exclusive

Inside American Idol Star Kellie Pickler's Private Life

Commemorate Euphoria Season 2 With the Ultimate Gift Guide

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

Nordstrom Winter Sale 2022: Last Day to Shop the 34 Best Deals