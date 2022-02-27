Relive Jennifer Aniston’s Wild Time at 2020 SAG Awards With Brad Pitt

Watch : See Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Flirty Reunion

Ah, the Screen Actors Guild Awards. It's a night for celebrating the very best in television, film and—if you're Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt—the perfect place to set the Internet ablaze with one very heartwarming reunion.

At least, that's what happened at the awards ceremony back in January 2020, when the exes, who were married from 2000 to 2005, not only took home their own SAG awards but also showed off their strong friendship with applause, pleasantries and even a hug.

In case your recollection of this moment is hazy, allow us to set the scene: Both Brad and Jen were nominated on the night—Brad for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood and Jen for her performance in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

When Brad won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Jen could be spotted standing up and applauding his win and even laughed along when the Fight Club actor made a self-deprecating joke about his dating history in his acceptance speech.