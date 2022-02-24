Bare It All With the Celeb-Approved Sheer Clothing Trend

Sometimes less is more when it comes to fashion!

By Emily Spain, Carly Shihadeh Feb 24, 2022 10:15 PMTags
Celeb Sheer Fashion Trend GC Images / Getty Images / FilmMagic

It may be space heater season, but there's nothing stopping our favorite celebrities from showing some skin in the name of fashion!

Over the past few months, we've seen countless stars opt for sheer looks instead of packing on the layers as temperatures dropped. From Kendall Jenner's Met Gala look to Dua Lipa's sheer Fendi dress moment to Maude Apatow's Euphoria premiere outfit, it seems like less is more when it comes to making a stylish statement.

Whether you have a fancy event or date on your calendar or you're already looking for festival-ready outfits, we rounded up 14 sheer styles from Revolve, Amazon, Nordstrom, ASOS and more that will help you comfortably bare it all on every budget.

Scroll below for our picks!

Long-Sleeve Mesh Button-Through Shirt

You can dress this mesh shirt up or down! Pair it with some leather pants and strappy heels for your next date night.

$45
Abercrombie & Fitch

Endless Rose Embellished Sheer Tank Top

Bring the Gatsby vibes to any party with this sheer tank top covered in pearls.

$80
Nordstrom

h:ours Elisha Legging

The sheer mesh hip and side panels on this pair of pants are so hot! We think they would look cute with an oversized black blazer.

$158
Revolve

Baum and Pferdgarten Jupiter Dress

This checkered dress was meant for your spring wardrobe! 

$149
Shopbop

AFRM Zadie Semi Sheer Turtleneck

Since it is still cold out, this turtleneck will help you rock the sheer trend without completely freezing.

$38
Nordstrom

Sprifloral Women Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress

Show off your curves and some skin with this bodycon style. It also comes in 17 other colors and patterns!

$10-$28
Amazon

AllSaints Avifauna Francesco Sheer Blouse

Rep this shimmery blouse with some denim and mules for a cute brunch look.

$92
Nordstrom

Lioness Hysteria Mesh Dress Pink

Whether you're going to a festival or somewhere tropical, this rose print mesh dress is for you. Plus, it has the cutest pearl detailing at on the key holes!

$69
Beginning Boutique

Roma Confidential Long Sleeve Sheer Mesh Detailed Jumpsuit

Bring the flirty vibes with this mesh catsuit! If it's too cold out, just layer it with a wool coat or blazer.

$45
Nordstrom

Missyempire Cami Strap Sheer Panel Midi Dress in Black

If you have a big event coming up, we found the perfect dress. This one has a sweetheart neckline, colorblock design and a body-conscious fit to hug you in all the right places.

$61
ASOS

SHEIN X Rituales Statement Collar Organza Coat

How fun is this sheer organza coat?! It's an easy way to turn a boring black outfit into something Instagram-worthy.

$27
SHEIN

Lovers + Friends Nayelli Wrap Skirt

This shimmery wrap skirt makes us want to book a ticket to somewhere with blue waters and palm trees. Even better, there's a matching off-the-shoulder top.

$168
Revolve

Thistle and Spire Medusa Bodysuit

We are obsessed with this embroidered bodysuit. Just make sure to get yourself some boob tape!

$98
Revolve

Recycled Mesh Cut Out Long Sleeve Top

See it doesn't cost much to get a celeb-inspired look! We love this cut-out mesh design.

$32
$16
Nasty Gal

Superdown Ari Butterfly Mesh Top

Rock this mesh top with some butterfly hair clips for an early 2000's chic look!

$54
Revolve

