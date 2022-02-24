Prime Video's Outer Range Is Perfect for Yellowstone Fans

Fans of the Dutton family might have a new television obsession on the horizon.
In the midst of the massive success of Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Prime Video is settling into ranch life. On Thursday, Feb. 24, the streaming service announced the premiere of Outer Range, described as a "genre-bending drama" starring Josh Brolin.
According to Prime Video, the show focuses on Royal Abbott (Brolin), "a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness."
The Abbott family is forced to wrestle with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca while being "pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land."
But that's not all! Outer Range promises the looming threat of supernatural mystery as "seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture."
If Outer Range makes it seem like Prime Video might be hopping on a trend, it's for good reason. Paramount Network has been leading the charge with Yellowstone, which is coming off a record-breaking fourth season. (FYI, the finale garnered over 10 million viewers.) The show is proving to be an industry success, as well, earning a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
In fact, Yellowstone has become so popular that it's already expanded into a whole universe. In December, before moving permanently to its Paramount+ home, spin-off 1883 debuted with the biggest ratings for a new cable show since 2015. Additionally, there are two more spin-offs, 6666 and 1932, currently in development.
It's a good time to be a cowboy!
In addition to the Oscar-nominated Brolin, Outer Range boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including I Know This Much is True's Imogen Poots, Perry Mason's Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Ozark's Tom Pelphrey, Schitt's Creek's Noah Reid and Yellowstone's own Will Patton.
The eight-episode season is set to premiere in April. We'll have our stirrups ready.