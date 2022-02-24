Prime Video's Outer Range Is Perfect for Yellowstone Fans

Fans of the Dutton family might have a new television obsession on the horizon.

In the midst of the massive success of Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Prime Video is settling into ranch life. On Thursday, Feb. 24, the streaming service announced the premiere of Outer Range, described as a "genre-bending drama" starring Josh Brolin.

According to Prime Video, the show focuses on Royal Abbott (Brolin), "a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness."

The Abbott family is forced to wrestle with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca while being "pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land."

But that's not all! Outer Range promises the looming threat of supernatural mystery as "seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture."

This might not be your Daddy's western!