The Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Shares Amazon Essentials for a Girls’ Night In

If you want to be the host with the most, just head over to Amazon before your next girls' night with your friends. The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recently shared her must-have picks during an Amazon Live session. Her fiance Jordan Rodgers chimed in a couple times too.
JoJo told Amazon shoppers, "A girls' night in can be whatever you want to be. I feel like there are different themes. I have something for a cozy night in. I have a spa beauty vibe. I have a movie night vibe. Whatever it is that you're into, I feel like I have some really good stuff for you."
If you want to feel like JoJo planned your next hangout, shop her Amazon picks for games, snacks, self-care products, and more.
Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks- Set of 12
"The thing that I love about these sheet masks is that they come in a big pack. If you're having a big group of girls over, this has twelve different ones in here that all do different things. I stick this in the fridge before, so they're really cool and refreshing."
This set of 12 sheet masks has 12,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MakeMeChic Women's Solid Long Sleeve Crop Top & Drawstring Waist Shorts 2 Piece Set
"This cozy set is one of my favorite Amazon finds. It's a crop top with shorts. It's cozy and lightweight. I always try to find pieces that work as comfortable and cozy also a good transitional piece that you can wear. You can wear this top with anything. This felt true to size. I don't think you would need to size up in this."
This also comes in green.
Eurivicy Women's Solid Sweatsuit Set- 2 Pieces
"This is a cozy outfit. It's a two-piece sweatsuit. The material is so soft and super stretchy. It's soft and cozy. The fit is perfect and true to size on these too. I love the color. You know how much I love neutrals. This is a good neutral color."
This set comes in 43 different colors and it has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
AicoZom Hot Air Popcorn Popper
"For a movie night, you need popcorn. Homemade popcorn is amazing. How freaking cute is this popcorn machine? It gives total movie theater vibes. It will be a hit at the party."
Another Amazon shopper said, "Best air popper I've found since I was a kid! So easy to use, popcorn tastes great, it doesn't spray hot kernels everywhere like some other brands, pops all the kernels and holds a large capacity. Overall this is a great popcorn machine!"
Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Kernels and Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack (Set of 8)
"If you get the popcorn machine, you have to get this popcorn kit, which has different flavors, spices, and seasonings to add flavor to your popcorn. It has white cheddar, chile lime, spicy Sriracha, caramel, and other flavors. You can pop your popcorn and season it with whatever you want. This is really good."
It has 1,600+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
AuKing Mini Projector 2022 Upgraded Portable Video-Projector
"I love a good movie night. For a movie night, you need a way to watch something. I found this awesome projector. Before buying this, I looked at so many reviews and all the different photos that people uploaded and people were using them in the backyards, in their garages. This thing has a range of different screen sizes. It's for an ultimate girls' night in if you're watching a movie or watching The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Get one of these bad boys. This will give you a huge, big screen."
"I also think this would be good for a date night to surprise your guy or girl with a movie under the stars." This projector has 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)
"I do have Apple TV. I'm sure you guys know about Apple TV. We live off this thing. It's the easiest way to get to all of our apps and watch our shows. It's just great. We have three or four of these."
Jordan chimed in, "I have something to share that is important. For game night, there are games you can play on Apple TV like trivia. There are really fun, cool games. This is good for girls' night too." This has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Women’s Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts
"This is a waffle knit set. It's a really cute material. It's super cozy. I love that."
This set comes in 16 colors and it has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Samsung 55-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in
"I am putting this TV in our new house. I feel like everyone who has this loves it. It looks like a picture in a frame instead of a TV. It's super flat against the wall. You can put whatever digital art on the screen and it will look like an art piece. If you're someone who feel like TVs give you an eye sore, or you just like your space to look a little more refined, the framed TV is the TV to get. There are different borders to choose from. There's black and a really pretty wood. You can pick those based on your design preferences."
This TV has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial. AHA/BHA Face Mask for Great Skin Clarity, Texture and Tone for a Youthful Radiance.
"This is from one of my favorite brands. This is basically an at-home facial. It gently exfoliates and gets rid of any built up dead skin. It's a subtle exfoliation and you get hydration. It's basically your all-around at-home facial. It's really good."
Another Amazon shopper said, "Absolutely love this product, i am always amazed at my skin in pics or facetime the following few days after I use this. Helps immensely with sebaceous filaments- also lasts a long time. I use weekly 2-3 pumps each time and I bought this 4 months ago and there's still some left. Worth the price!!!"
Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial. Quenching and Strengthening Overnight Mask
"This is an overnight mask. It plumps and restores skin. It's just infusing your skin with hydration and moisture your skin needs to be super supple. These are great products with good ingredients. I just love them."
Another Amazon customer said, "Wonderful nightly mask leaves skin so soft and smooth. Dewy skin as I roll out of bed in the morning. Superb product!"
Farmacy Honey Potion Face Mask- Antioxidant Rich Hydration Mask - Natural Moisturizing Facial Mask
"This is a really great, refreshing, hydrating mask. If your skin is looking kind of dull and dry and it's not shiny and glowing the way that you want, this is something you should try. It's very good."
Another Amazon shopper said, "This is a special product. It provides hyper intense ultra skin moisturization from the honey potion properties of this special formula. When you go to a spa there is something glamorous about feeling the heat treatment as they go about cleaning and moisturizing your skin. This mask has a heat activation. Then gives your face a heat sensation as it does the moisturizing and it feels amazing. I highly recommend this."
Alexander Del Rossa Men's Warm Fleece Robe with Hood
"I would take this robe for guys' night. This one's comfy." Jordan said.
JoJo shared, "You're probably wondering why I have a man's robe. You know when you got to a hotel and there are really size robes that are a unisex size. They're so cozy and big, that's this. It's a robe, but it's also my own personal blanket." This robe has 19,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Cairns Shearling Slide with Metallic Trim Slipper
"I go hard in the cozy slipper category on Amazon. I got this cute, little pair. For a cozy night in, get you some fuzzy slippers. You can take these outside too because they have a hard sole underneath. These are cozy, comfy, and so cute."
This slipper also comes in blue, pink, and grey. JoJo has previously recommended this pair as well.
Jiasuqi Cross Open Toe Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers
"I have two pairs of these. They're super cozy and these actually give you a little bit of height too. I always like having a little bit of extra height. They're so cute. I love those."
These slippers are available in so many solid colors and patterns. They were also recently recommended by Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton and JoJo herself. On top of all that, 3,800+ Amazon shoppers gave these slippers five-star reviews.
Luxu Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4)
"My cocktail of choice with my girlfriends is a margarita or wine. I have these stemless wine glasses. If you don't have a set of these at your house, these are gorgeous! This is such a good find. They look so expensive. It's a great quality. It's beautiful. I love these love these love these. This is a set of four. They're beautiful. I love those."
Say Ho Um Large 14 oz Stemless Margarita Glasses + Colored Party Rims- Set of 4
"I love this. This was made for a girls' night in. This is a set of four. The glasses have really cute colored rims and each glass has a different color. These are great and so cute."
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin- Set of 2
"I love these. This comes in a set. These pillowcases are satiny, silky. When I sleep on these and I have my hair done, my hair is more kept together when I wake up. It doesn't have static and tangles. These are really great for my hair."
This pillowcase is an E! shopping editor favorite. These pillowcases come in four sizes and 22 colors with 169,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MZoo Sleep Eye Mask- 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask & Blindfold to Block Out Light
"My makeup artist Emma Willis showed me this eye mask. I think it's so genius. It can be used by anyone, not just women. The cool thing about this is that it has these indents on the inside. If you're sleeping on a plane or traveling or if you have eyelash extensions, it doesn't push right up against your face. It gives you breathing room, but it still blacks out the light."
This comes in five colors and it has 51,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mora Ceramics 12oz Coffee Mug Set of 4
"Any time I can squeeze in some cute home decor, you know I'm gonna do it. These mugs are really cute. They come in a couple different colors."
iHuggs XL Hot Chocolate Bombs- 1 Salted Caramel, 1 Vanilla Latte, & 1 Peppermint
"Use those mugs with these hot chocolate balls, which are really really cool. They come in a set of three. What you do is you take the little chocolate ball and you put it in your cup and then you pour your hot water or steamed milk over it and it melts into your perfect hot chocolate drink."
Capri Blue Scented Candle with Glass Candle Holder
"Sometimes people ask what my home smells like. I don't think that's a weird question. Scents are big to me. A true staple in my household is this Capri Blue candle. This is the most refreshing, perfect year-round scent. If I could have everything in my house smell like this, I would. If you walk into Anthropologie, this is usually what you'll smell. They always have this candle burning. It's so fragrant, but not overwhelming. It's just so good!"
This candle is a celebrity favorite with recommendations from JoJo and Nicky Hilton. This scent has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are multiple colors to choose from.
Czech Games Codenames
"A good game makes your night so much better. Every time Jordan and I are on trips or with our family, we are playing a game called Codenames. This game is the best game of all time! If you've never played it, buy this game."
This game has 18,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For The Girls- The Ultimate Girls Night Party Game by What Do You Meme?
"I'm bringing this on my bachelorette party. This is from the creators of What Do You Meme? It's a really funny game, especially after a few of those margaritas. You guys will be laughing for a few hours."
This game has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Manicure Set Professional Nail Clippers Kit Pedicure Care Tools
"I prefer to do my own nails. All of my friends always joke about my manicure skills. I think it saves time and money. I love this set. I love to do my nails at home myself. This is a really cute manicure set. It has all the things you need, a cuticle clipper, a file, a tweezer, and it comes in a cute little gold case. It's great to travel with also."
This set also comes in pink and red. It has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
"I initially didn't understand this. Then, I saw everyone using it. Now, it's one of my favorite things to do for a beauty care routine, especially if you have a good face oil. It feels amazing. It de-puffs my face and natural contours the face. It's just good and it feels amazing, especially if you put these in the freezer or the fridge."
E! shopping editors love this set, which has also been recommended by Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Cassie Randolph. And if you want to emulate that 4 AM Euphoria beauty routine, get this. This set has 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in seven colors.
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
"This is the scalp soothing solution. There's nothing more uncomfortable to me than a dry itchy scalp. This is a micro-exfoliating shampoo. It has a cooling hydration scalp mask, which is phenomenal. It has a tea tree scalp treatment. I'm so excited about this. Don't neglect the scalp, guys."
This has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Briogeo Superfoods Banana Coconut Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner Duo for Dry Hair - No Harsh Sulfates, Silicones or Parabens
"This smells phenomenal. This brand, this company, all of their products are great with really good ingredients. These are such a high-quality haircare products. Definitely check these out. I love these. They're bomb."
If you're looking for more Amazon shopping inspired by JoJo, here are her chic, home decor picks and her gift guide selections.