The Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Shares Amazon Essentials for a Girls’ Night In

We included these products chosen by JoJo Fletcher because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. JoJo is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to be the host with the most, just head over to Amazon before your next girls' night with your friends. The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recently shared her must-have picks during an Amazon Live session. Her fiance Jordan Rodgers chimed in a couple times too.

JoJo told Amazon shoppers, "A girls' night in can be whatever you want to be. I feel like there are different themes. I have something for a cozy night in. I have a spa beauty vibe. I have a movie night vibe. Whatever it is that you're into, I feel like I have some really good stuff for you."

If you want to feel like JoJo planned your next hangout, shop her Amazon picks for games, snacks, self-care products, and more.