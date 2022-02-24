Michael Madsen Arrested in Malibu One Month After Son's Death

Watch : "Kill Bill" Star Michael Madsen's Son Hudson Dead at 26

Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen was arrested in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, E! News has learned.

The 64-year-old actor was apprehended at 9 p.m. and later booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station, E! News has confirmed per online county records. Madsen's bail was set at $500 dollars and he was released the following morning close to 6:40 a.m.

"Police responded to a call for service. The charge was trespassing," the LA sheriff's station told E! News. "It was a citizen's arrest and he has already been released."

E! News has reached out to Madsen's rep for comment.

Madsen has been arrested twice before in 2012 and 2019. His latest comes one month after the death of his son, Hudson Madsen, in January. The 26-year-old was a member of the U.S. Army who had completed his first tour and was stationed in Hawaii at the time of his death by suicide.