Elliot Page Slams “Dangerous” Decision By Texas Officials to Declare Trans Health Care Child Abuse

Elliot Page is speaking out to help protect the rights of trans youth in Texas.



The Juno actor, who came out as transgender in 2020, said he is "horrified" after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a written opinion on Feb. 21 defining gender-affirming care, such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers, as child abuse under state laws.



A day after Ken's opinion was released, Gov. Greg Abbott showed his support by issuing a directive for the state's child welfare agency to launch "prompt and thorough investigations" into reports of "gender-transitioning procedures."



Elliot, who has become one of Hollywood's most prominent trans figures, condemned the move. In a statement to E! News, the Umbrella Academy actor said, "I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General. Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression. I stand with trans youth and their families."