See Laverne Cox's Most Fashion Moments Through the Years

Take a look at Laverne Cox's style evolution ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards, where the Inventing Anna actress will once again stun on the red carpet while hosting Live From E!.

Laverne Cox's name is synonymous with red carpet fashion for a reason. 

The Inventing Anna star has delivered iconic looks ever since she first step foot on the scene in Orange Is the New Black, quickly establishing herself as not just a talented actress and trailblazing activist, but as a style maven, too.

Now, Cox is also set to host Live From E!, giving her even more opportunities—including the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, airing Feb. 27—to leave people obsessing over her style long after she steps off the red carpet.

Cox won't just be rocking an expertly styled ensemble at this year's SAG Awards, either—as part of E!'s exclusive coverage, she'll be breaking down all of the red carpet looks, in addition to bringing fans fun and authentic interviews with the biggest stars and nominees.

So, in honor of what's sure to be a memorable Live From E!: SAG Awards, we're looking back at all of Cox's best looks from over the years. 

Keep scrolling to see the iconic fashion moments, and don't miss what's sure to be another memorable look from Cox at the 2022 SAG Awards.

