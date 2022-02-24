Why Francia Raisa Thought She Was Being Fired From How I Met Your Father

Watch : Francia Raisa Shares Her CRAZIEST Relationship Story

A classic Hollywood mix-up.

When Francia Raisa realized she had a missed call from the How I Met Your Father producers, her mind went to one place: "Oh my god, I'm fired."

The 33-year-old actress recalled the moment during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Feb. 24, telling host Justin Sylvester and guest host Kristin Cavallari that she began to panic even more when she attempted to call them back only to hear that they were now busy.

"They finally called me back 30 minutes later after I was sweating profusely," Raisa exclusively explained. "And they told me the news."

No, Raisa hadn't been fired—How I Met Your Father had been renewed for a second season.

"I screamed," she said, calling the news "incredible" and "amazing," especially since it was coming from the showrunners. "Usually it's the reps."

Raisa wasn't the only one thrilled to hear the announcement, though. "We stopped filming right before Thanksgiving so we've just been on a text thread," she said of the cast, which includes Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall and Josh Peck. "And we've all just been wondering and texting."