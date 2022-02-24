Wait, Ellen Pompeo Hasn't Seen "Most" of Grey's Anatomy

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Greys Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

Looks like Dr. Meredith Grey doesn't watch medical dramas in her free time!

During the Feb. 23 episode of Ellen Pompeo's podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, the Shondaland star revealed that she hasn't watched "most" episodes of Grey's Anatomy. Pompeo shared this confession with her guest Martha Stewart, explaining that she has been starring as the titular character for 18 seasons and is "not even close" to watching or remembering all of the episodes.

"I haven't really seen most of them, I've watched only a handful," she said. "The few times I've directed, I went back and watched some old episodes."

But while the show has been on-air for over 15 years, she is trying to preserve the same "spirit" as the early episodes.

"My intention is always to keep the spirit of the early days," she continued. "That's really the hard work, is to try to keep that sort of DNA, which is hard but gives us a goal at least to strive for."

With 392 episodes, she has a lot of catching up to do!